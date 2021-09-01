CUCET 2021: NTA Extends Application Deadline, Adds More Exam Centres

Image credit: Shutterstock CUCET 2021 is scheduled for September (representational)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021. Application forms can be submitted up to September 5. Earlier, the last date was September 2. CUCET 2021 will be conducted on September 15, 16, 23 and 24 as a Computer Based Test (CBT). The agency has also added two more exam centres, at Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar, and Kasaragod, Kerala on request of candidates.

Candidates who have already registered for CUCET 2021 can also edit their preferred exam city during the application form correction window.

“The NTA will make efforts to allot city of examination to the candidates as opted by them. Allotment of seat will be based on capacity and also if adequate number of candidates have opted for the city. However, if very few students have opted for a test centre, a different city will be allotted based on the correspondence address given by the candidate in their Application Form, and the decision of the NTA regarding allotment of Centre City shall be final,” the NTA said.

CUCET 2021 application forms can be submitted up to 11:50 pm on September 5 and the fee can be paid up to 11:50 pm on September 6.

CUCET 2021 Registration: Apply Here

CUCET is conducted for admission to 12 central universities across the country -