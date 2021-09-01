  • Home
  • Education
  • CUCET 2021: NTA Extends Application Deadline, Adds More Exam Centres

CUCET 2021: NTA Extends Application Deadline, Adds More Exam Centres

Candidates who have already registered for CUCET 2021 can also edit their preferred exam city during the application form correction window.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 1, 2021 11:48 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CUCET 2021 From September 15; Check Application Steps; List Of Participating Universities
NTA Begins Registration For Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2021)
Common Test For UG Admission In Universities Not From 2021-22 Session: UGC
CUCET Result 2020 Declared At Cucetexam.in; Know How To Download Score Card, Merit List
CUCET Result 2020 To Be Announced Tomorrow, Details Here
CUCET Final Answer Key 2020 Released At Cucetexam.in; Here's The Direct Link
CUCET 2021: NTA Extends Application Deadline, Adds More Exam Centres
CUCET 2021 is scheduled for September (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021. Application forms can be submitted up to September 5. Earlier, the last date was September 2. CUCET 2021 will be conducted on September 15, 16, 23 and 24 as a Computer Based Test (CBT). The agency has also added two more exam centres, at Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar, and Kasaragod, Kerala on request of candidates.

Candidates who have already registered for CUCET 2021 can also edit their preferred exam city during the application form correction window.

“The NTA will make efforts to allot city of examination to the candidates as opted by them. Allotment of seat will be based on capacity and also if adequate number of candidates have opted for the city. However, if very few students have opted for a test centre, a different city will be allotted based on the correspondence address given by the candidate in their Application Form, and the decision of the NTA regarding allotment of Centre City shall be final,” the NTA said.

CUCET 2021 application forms can be submitted up to 11:50 pm on September 5 and the fee can be paid up to 11:50 pm on September 6.

CUCET 2021 Registration: Apply Here

CUCET is conducted for admission to 12 central universities across the country -

  1. Assam University, Silchar

  2. Central University of Gujarat

  3. Central University of Andhra Pradesh

  4. Central University of Jammu

  5. Central University of Karnataka

  6. Central University of Haryana

  7. Central University of Jharkhand

  8. Central University of Punjab

  9. Central University of Kerala

  10. Central University of South Bihar

  11. Central University of Rajasthan

  12. Central University of Tamil Nadu

Click here for more Education News
Central Universities Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET 2021 Admit Card Soon; Where, How To Download
MHT CET 2021 Admit Card Soon; Where, How To Download
Education Minister To Address 61st Foundation Day Of NCERT Today
Education Minister To Address 61st Foundation Day Of NCERT Today
Schools In Delhi Reopen Amid Strict COVID Safety Guidelines
Schools In Delhi Reopen Amid Strict COVID Safety Guidelines
TS ICET Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Released; Details Here
TS ICET Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Released; Details Here
Schools For Classes 6 To 8 To Reopen In Leh From September 6
Schools For Classes 6 To 8 To Reopen In Leh From September 6
.......................... Advertisement ..........................