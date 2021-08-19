CUCET 2021 From September 15; Check Application Steps; List Of Participating Universities
The Central Universities Common Entrance Test, commonly known as CUCET, dates have been announced. CUCET 2021 will be conducted on September 15, 16, 23, 24. The application window for registering for the entrance test is open. Students seeking admission to undergraduate or integrated and postgraduate programs in the central universities can check the eligibility criteria required by a particular participating university for the desired programme and apply online at cucet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in.
CUCET is held for admission to 12 participating Central Universities across India. These are --
Assam University, Silchar
Central University of Andhra Pradesh
Central University of Gujarat
Central University of Haryana
Central University of Jammu
Central University of Jharkhand
Central University of Karnataka
Central University of Kerala
Central University of Punjab
Central University of Rajasthan
Central University of South Bihar
Central University of Tamil Nadu
Steps To Apply For CUCET 2021
Step 1: Go to cucet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in
Step 2: Register with contact details
Step 3: Fill Online Application Form
Step 4: Upload scanned photo and signature
Step 5: Pay examination fee
Step 6: Submit and download the application form
“Admissions are handled at the level of each of the participating Central Universities (CUs) for their respective programs,” read a statement on the administering body, NTA’s website.
“After the declaration of the CU-CET 2021 result by NTA, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the weightage on the CU-CET 2021 score and the other criteria of the respective CU. There will be online/offline admission counselling for participating CUs,” it added.