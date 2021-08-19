CUCET 2021 From September 15; Check Application Steps; List Of Participating Universities

CUCET dates announced, application steps

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test, commonly known as CUCET, dates have been announced. CUCET 2021 will be conducted on September 15, 16, 23, 24. The application window for registering for the entrance test is open. Students seeking admission to undergraduate or integrated and postgraduate programs in the central universities can check the eligibility criteria required by a particular participating university for the desired programme and apply online at cucet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in.

CUCET is held for admission to 12 participating Central Universities across India. These are --

Assam University, Silchar Central University of Andhra Pradesh Central University of Gujarat Central University of Haryana Central University of Jammu Central University of Jharkhand Central University of Karnataka Central University of Kerala Central University of Punjab Central University of Rajasthan Central University of South Bihar Central University of Tamil Nadu

Steps To Apply For CUCET 2021

Step 1: Go to cucet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

Step 2: Register with contact details

Step 3: Fill Online Application Form

Step 4: Upload scanned photo and signature

Step 5: Pay examination fee

Step 6: Submit and download the application form

“Admissions are handled at the level of each of the participating Central Universities (CUs) for their respective programs,” read a statement on the administering body, NTA’s website.

“After the declaration of the CU-CET 2021 result by NTA, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the weightage on the CU-CET 2021 score and the other criteria of the respective CU. There will be online/offline admission counselling for participating CUs,” it added.