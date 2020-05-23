CUCET 2020: Last Date To Apply For Admission In Central Universities Is June 6

Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose CUCET 2020

The last date to submit the application form for Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET-2020) has been extended till June 6.

The website says, “The application form correction facility will be made [available] shortly”.

CUCET 2020 was scheduled to be held on June 6 and 7 but has been postponed till further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuing lockdown in the country. The new exam dates for CUCET 2020 are yet to be announced.

The counselling session for selected candidates, which was to begin from July, is also postponed.

CUCET 2020 will be conducted to apply for admission to various undergraduate or postgraduate courses and research programmes offered in 14 central universities and four state universities across India.

