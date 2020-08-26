  • Home
CUCET 2020: Exam Dates For Admission To Central Universities Announced

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) is conducted for admission to 14 central universities and four state universities across India.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 26, 2020 7:38 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CUCET 2020 From September 18; Admit Cards Soon
New Delhi:

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) dates has been released at the official website for the admission to 14 central universities and four state universities across India. The CUCET 2020 is scheduled from September 18 to September 20. The university will issue the admit cards for the entrance tests shortly at www.cucetexam.in.

The entrance tests of CUCET 2020 for undergraduate, postgraduate and research programme will be held in shifts between September 18 and September 20, 2020. The morning shift will start from 10 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will start between 3 pm and 5 pm.

Earlier, the CUCET 2020 was scheduled in May but the ongoing lockdown and the precautionary measures enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus had led to the rescheduling of the entrance test.

The counselling session for selected candidates, which was to begin from July, is also postponed. New dates including release of CUCET 2020 answer keys, CUCET result dates will be updated on the official website.

CUCET 2020 Admit Cards: To Download

Step 1: Visit www.cucetexam.in

Step 2: On the designated link, click admit cards for undergraduate, postgraduate and research programme

Step 3: Insert required credentials

Step 4: Submit and access CUCET 2020 admit cards

