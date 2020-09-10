Image credit: cucetexam.in CUCET 2020 Admit Card Released At Cucetexam.in, Direct Link Here

The Central University of Rajasthan has released the CUCET 2020 admit card on the official website. Candidates who registered for the examination can now download the CUCET admit card 2020 from the official website, cucetexam.in, using application ID and date of birth. The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2020) will be conducted from September 18-20, 2020. CUCET 2020 was previously scheduled in May but the authorities decided to postpone the exam in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The exam will be held in two shifts -- 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm and 5 pm.

CUCET 2020 Admit Card: Download Link

Click on the link mentioned below to download the CUCET 2020 admit card:

CUCET Admit Card Download 2020

CUCET Admit Card 2020: How To Download

Candidates can follow the instructions mentioned below to download the admit card of CUCET:

Go to the direct link mentioned above. Enter your application ID and date of birth. Submit and download the CUCET admit card.

CUCET 2020 Admit Card: Important Exam Day Instructions

Along with the admit card, the authorities have prescribed a set of instructions that the candidates must follow on the exam day:

To maintain social distancing, candidates must report to the examination centre at least 60 minutes prior to the commencement of CUCET 2020. No candidates will be allowed to enter the test centre after 20 minutes of commencement of examination in each session. Candidates must bring their origins, admit cards with recent passport size photograph pasted on it, and a valid photo ID and. Candidates must bring a blue or black ballpoint pen to fill the OMR sheet. Mobile phones, pagers, calculators, scanning devices, algorithm tables, scales and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the examination centre. The candidates will not be permitted to leave the examination hall till the end of the examination in a given session. Wearing a mask or face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask or face cover will not be allowed into the examination centre.

Any further information related to the examination will be available on the official website, cucetexam.in.

Eighteen central universities are participating in CUCET 2020. These include the Central University of Jammu, Central University of Haryana . The CUCET 2020 will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode at exam centres.