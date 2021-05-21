Image credit: Shutterstock CU BCom odd semester results announced at wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com (representational)

CU Result 2021: The University of Calcutta on Friday announced odd semester results for BCom students. CU BCom semester 1, 3, and 5 results of honours, general and major courses under the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS) can be accessed on the websites – wbresults.nic.in, and exametc.com. Note that the results are not available on the Calcutta University website – www.caluniv.ac.in.

“It is notified that the results of B.Com. Semester-I/III/V(Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2020 (Under CBCS) will be published on 21st May, 2021,” the university said on May 19.

To download CU results, students will have to use their 12 digit roll numbers, excluding the hyphens.

CU Result 2021: Direct Links

B.Com. Semester 1 (Honours/General/Major) Examination 2020

B.Com. Semester 3 (Honours/General/Major) Examination 2020

B.Com. Semester 5 (Honours/General/Major) Examination 2020