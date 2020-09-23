CU Result 2019: Calcutta University Declares First Semester Results; Check Direct Link
The Calcutta University announced the first-semester examination result (CU Result 2019) for BA, BSc honours, general and major courses today- September 23, 2020. CU Result 2019 has been released on the official website— wbresults.nic.in
Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 23, 2020 4:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360
CU Result 2019: Calcutta University First Semester Examination Result Direct Link
CU Result 2019: How To Download Calcutta University First Semester Exams Result
- Go to the official website of Calcutta University- wbresults.nic.in
- Click on the link that reads B.A./B.Sc. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Examination, 2019.
- A new window will open
- Enter your roll number and submit
- The CU Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
- Download the CU Result 2019 and take a print out for future reference.
