  • Home
  • Education
  • CU Result 2019: Calcutta University Declares First Semester Results; Check Direct Link

CU Result 2019: Calcutta University Declares First Semester Results; Check Direct Link

The Calcutta University announced the first-semester examination result (CU Result 2019) for BA, BSc honours, general and major courses today- September 23, 2020. CU Result 2019 has been released on the official website— wbresults.nic.in

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 23, 2020 4:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Calcutta University: SFI Demands More Time, Free Internet For Students Writing Exams
Calcutta University To Allot 2 hours To Answer Final Semester UG Exam From Home
Calcutta University BCom First Semester Result Declared, Direct Link Here
Educationalists Skeptical Over Calcutta University's Move To Allow Students To Write Exams From Home
Calcutta University Releases B.Com. Third Semester Result; Direct Link Here
Calcutta University Releases Assessment Scheme For Final Semester Exams
CU Result 2019: Calcutta University Declares First Semester Results; Check Direct Link
CU Result 2019: Calcutta University Releases 1st Semester Results; Check Direct Link
New Delhi:

The Calcutta University announced the first-semester examination result (CU Result 2019) for BA, BSc honours, general and major courses today- September 23, 2020. CU Result 2019 has been released on the official website— wbresults.nic.in

CU Result 2019: Calcutta University First Semester Examination Result Direct Link

CU Result 2019: How To Download Calcutta University First Semester Exams Result

  1. Go to the official website of Calcutta University- wbresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the link that reads B.A./B.Sc. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Examination, 2019.
  3. A new window will open
  4. Enter your roll number and submit
  5. The CU Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download the CU Result 2019 and take a print out for future reference.
Click here for more Education News
Calcutta University University of Calcutta
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Calcutta University: SFI Demands More Time, Free Internet For Students Writing Exams
Calcutta University: SFI Demands More Time, Free Internet For Students Writing Exams
DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University First Cut Off Dates Expected To Be Declared Today
DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University First Cut Off Dates Expected To Be Declared Today
AICTE Approves Geospatial Science And Technology As Subject In GATE And NET Exams
AICTE Approves Geospatial Science And Technology As Subject In GATE And NET Exams
AP PGECET 2020 Hall Ticket Released At Sche.ap.gov.in, Direct Link Here
AP PGECET 2020 Hall Ticket Released At Sche.ap.gov.in, Direct Link Here
IIT Delhi Launches New BTech Course, Selection Through JEE Advanced
IIT Delhi Launches New BTech Course, Selection Through JEE Advanced
.......................... Advertisement ..........................