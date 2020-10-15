Image credit: scholarships.gov.in CSS Scholarship application and renewal window will be available up to October 31 at scholarships.gov.in.

CSS Scholarship: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited fresh and renewal applications for the Central Sector Scheme for Scholarship for College and University Students, or CSS Scholarship 2020. Candidates can submit online application on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), http://scholarships.gov.in, up to October 31, an official statement said.

“Online application for “Central Sector Scheme for Scholarship for College and University Students” for the year 2020, 1st Renewal for the year 2019, 2nd renewal for the year 2018, 3rd Renewal for the year 2017 and 4th Renewal for the year 2016 is available on National Scholarship Portal (http://scholarships.gov.in). Students may visit the National Scholarship Portal to apply for fresh & renewal of scholarship,” CBSE said.

Candidates are advised to apply online within the stipulated time and get their online applications verified by the institutions (if required show the original documents to institute) else the application would be treated as invalid.

If selected, candidates will receive Rs 10,000 per annum at graduation level for the first three years of college and university courses and Rs 20,000 per annum at postgraduate level. In case of professional courses where the duration is five years, candidates will receive Rs 20,000 per annum in the fourth and fifth years.

CSS Scholarship 2020: Eligibility

Candidates whose parental income is not more than Rs 8 lakh per annum are eligible to apply. Fresh candidates will be required to submit income certificates.

Apart from this, candidates are also required to score above 80th percentile in their Class 12 board examinations. The applications must be submitted online. Physical applications will not be accepted.

CSS is a scholarship scheme under the Department of Higher Education, Government of India that aims to “provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families to meet a part of their day-to-day expenses while pursuing higher studies”.

Every year, CSS Scolarship provides financial assistance to 82,000 students (41,000 for boys and 41,000 for girls)pursuing graduate or postgraduate studies in colleges and universities and for professional courses, such as Medical, Engineering etc.