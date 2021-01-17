  • Home
  • Education
  • CSIR-IHBT Faculty To Produce Heat-Tolerant Wheat Varieties

CSIR-IHBT Faculty To Produce Heat-Tolerant Wheat Varieties

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) faculty named Dr Vijay Gahlaut has been working to produce heat-tolerant varieties of wheat crop that would ensure longer sustenance of the crops in hotter areas.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 17, 2021 3:55 pm IST | Source: PIB

RELATED NEWS

Education Minister To Attend Virtual Convocation Ceremony Of NIT Hamirpur
NIFT 2021 Entrance Exam Registration To End On January 21, Here’s How To Apply
IGNOU Extends December TEE 2020 Assignment Submission Deadline
Punjab Educational Institutes Directed To Give Degrees To SC Students Within 3 Days
Ambedkar University Invites Applications For MBA Programme
IGNOU Extends Deadline Of Re-registration For January Session
CSIR-IHBT Faculty To Produce Heat-Tolerant Wheat Varieties
CSIR-IHBT Faculty To Produce Heat-Tolerant Wheat Varieties
New Delhi:

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) faculty named Dr Vijay Gahlaut has been working to produce heat-tolerant varieties of wheat crop that would ensure longer sustenance of the crops in hotter areas.

Dr Gahlaut explained that excessive exposure to heat causes reduction in agriculture output due to lack of healthy wheat crops threatening the food supply across the world.

To solve this problem, Dr Gahlaut is exploring the epigenetic route to modify gene expression in a manner that is stably transmitted but does not involve differences in the underlying DNA sequence, so that the heritable genes do not buckle under heat stress and non-stress conditions during different grain filling stages. This would help in cultivating crops that are resistant to heat and will be saved from any temperature-related damage from being cultivated to being transported to the factories.

He has also published a journal named ‘Genomics’ in which he explained the responses of genetically modified crops to heat and temperature based on extensive experiments.

Dr Gahlaut is also an Inspire Faculty Fellow of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the Union Government. Under this programme the government funds the innovations and research work by select individuals to help them showcase their projects at national and international levels. The individuals for this project are being selected on the basis of research proposals and specimens provided by the participants.

Click here for more Education News
CSIR Phd Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AYUSH NEET Counselling: Round 3 Registration From January 19
AYUSH NEET Counselling: Round 3 Registration From January 19
Education Minister To Attend Virtual Convocation Ceremony Of NIT Hamirpur
Education Minister To Attend Virtual Convocation Ceremony Of NIT Hamirpur
Board Exam Date 2021 Live Updates: CBSE, ICSE, State Board Time Table, Classes 10, 12 Admit Card
Live | Board Exam Date 2021 Live Updates: CBSE, ICSE, State Board Time Table, Classes 10, 12 Admit Card
UCEED 2021: Candidates Found Design Entrance Exam Moderately Difficult
UCEED 2021: Candidates Found Design Entrance Exam Moderately Difficult
NIFT 2021 Entrance Exam Registration To End On January 21, Here’s How To Apply
NIFT 2021 Entrance Exam Registration To End On January 21, Here’s How To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................