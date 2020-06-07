CSIR-CMERI Develops Cost-Effective Mechanical Ventilator

The mechanical ventilator developed by the institute will cost around Rs 90,000-1,00,000.

The CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI), Durgapur, has developed a mechanical ventilator with indigenous technology which can be used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and those experiencing breathing difficulty.

Portability and cost-effectiveness are the two most important features of the product, a senior official of the institute said.

The mechanical ventilator developed by the institute will cost around Rs 90,000-1,00,000.

A ventilator is a device which works as an assistive oxygen supply support system when normal functioning of the lungs is disrupted owing to some infection.

Elaborating on the device, Director CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, Professor (Dr) Harish Hirani said on Friday, "Its bellow design, controllers and embedded electronics have all been customised to ensure price efficacy as well as meeting the requirement of relevant industries. The ventilator has undergone multiple technical and design changes after adopting critical feedbacks from healthcare professionals of Health World Hospital and Vivekananda Hospital, Durgapur."

The device will be further upgraded to meet the requirements of other patients, he said.

The mechanical ventilator was unveiled on June 3 after clinical trials at two hospitals.

Steadily the approach of the institute will be to harness Artificial Intelligence capabilities to automate the functioning of the mechanical ventilator, so that the device automatically responds to fluctuating variables of a patient, he said.

Chairman and Managing Director, Health World Hospitals Pvt. Ltd, Durgapur, Dr Arunangshu Ganguly, said "The CSIR-CMERI in coordination with Critical Care Experts of Health World Hospitals developed the mechanical ventilator. Since the individual parts of the ventilator can be independently developed by different industries, mass-development of this unit will help a broad spectrum of industries. The reduced cost of the ventilators will help the economically marginalised sections of the society the most. This will also help in massive upgrading of the tertiary health care infrastructure of the nation."