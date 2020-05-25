CSIR, AICTE To Hold Drug Discovery Hackathon 2020

CSIR and AICTE will organize Drug Discovery Hackathon 2020

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have launched an initiative for potential drug discovery for Covid-19 disease. The Drug Discover Hackathon is supported by the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor of the Government of India.

The hackathon will be open to both national and international participants. It will be an online hackathon and all generated data will be available to all.

The potential ideas that emerge during the hackathon will be developed by CSIR labs, startups and any other interested organization.

As per the information shared by Dr. Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer, HRD Ministry, the drug hackathon will be held on two themes - Drug design for anti-Covid-19 hit/lead molecule generation or re-purposing, and Designing/optimization of new tools and algorithms.

Researchers from across the world including academia and industry experts can participate in the hackathon. Students studying in India or abroad and holding Indian Passport can also participate in the hackathon.

The date, process, and evaluation methodology for the hackathon will be announced later. Winners of the hackathon will be awarded too.

The organizing committee for the hackathon includes Prof. K. VijayRaghavan, the Principal Scientific Advisor, Dr. Shekhar Mande, DG CSIR, Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, AICTE Chairman, and Dr. Abhay Jere.