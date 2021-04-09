CSIR Adopts 295 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) Across India

Image credit: Shutterstock Under this collaboration, students at ATLs will get access to the latest technologies and scientific research at CSIR labs (representational photo)

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on April 9 adopted 295 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) across the country, with an aim to inculcate scientific research and innovation culture among students. Top research scholars and scientists at CSIR will mentor students at these ATLs and act as resource persons, an official statement said.

Atal Tinkering Labs have been established at schools across India under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of the NITI Ayog, with a vision to “cultivate one million children in India as neoteric innovators”. The objective of the scheme is to “foster curiosity, creativity, and imagination in young minds” and inculcate skills such as design mindset, computational thinking, adaptive learning, physical computing, etc.

AIM and CSIR will also conduct a series of webinars for students on various topics related to scientific and technological concepts, ideas or societal issues, the NITI ayog said.

During the virtual launch of this collaboration, mission director of AIM and additional secretary of the NITI Aayog, R Ramanan, said that the pandemic has reinforced the critical importance of “scientific and industrial research driven applied innovations.Therefore, this partnership with CSIRis a crucial landmark achievement for Atal Innovation Mission spurring STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) research and innovation collaborations with public and private organizations playing a pivotal role.”

Under this collaboration with CSIR, students at ATLs will get access to the latest technologies and scientific research at CSIR labs, Mr Ramanan added.

Speaking on the occasion, CSIR Director General Dr. Shekhar C Mande said, “It is a very interesting milestone in the history of CSIR to be able to reach out to the young students of the country...this partnership with AIM offers us the opportunity to expand our connection to the student community even further”.

In January, 2021, the NITI Ayog announced that the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will adopt 100 ATLs across the country, for mentorship and promoting STEM and space education