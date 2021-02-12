Image credit: pib.gov.in CSIR, AcSIR Launch PhD Theses Repository ‘Vigyangranth’

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and the Indian and Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) on February 12 jointly launched a PhD thesis repository – Vigyangranth.

The portal is aimed to give a holistic view of research and development by Indian research scholars in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) with respect to their relevance to broad heads of research (targets for societal needs), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by United Nations, National Thrust Areas of Research, and disciplines, in addition to value of the contributions as deep discoveries in science and technology.

The portal was launched by the Chief Guest Lt. General (Dr.) Madhuri Kanitkar, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical).

At the online event organized by CSIR to mark the United Nations International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Dr. Kanitkar pointed out that theses repository is a valuable contribution to make the information and knowledge accessible to the world at large. He also called upon the women scientists to follow their passion in science.

Speaking about Vigyangranth, Dr. R S Sangwan, Director, AcSIR said that the portal has been developed on the suggestion of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, while presiding over the society meeting of CSIR in 2020, emphasized the need and significance of a databank of researchers pursuing PhD in the country and of a Portal reflecting research work and topics directly relevant to national problems, needs and demands.

Dr. Shekhar C Mande, Director-General, CSIR said that in recent years CSIR is putting in place processes to have more representation of women in the system.