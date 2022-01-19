  • Home
ICSI CSEET Result (OUT) LIVE: Urmi Chetan Tops Foundation Exam, Check Merit List

ICSI Result Live: The CS Foundation exam and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) results has been declared today, January 19. Follow this blog for updates on scorecards, e-result, merit list and toppers.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 19, 2022 11:24 pm IST

ICSI CSEET, CS Foundation result scorecard out, live updates here
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the Foundation exam and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) results today, January 19. The CS Foundation exam result and ICSI CSEET result can be accessed on the ICSI official website -- icsi.edu. CS Foundation exams for the December 2021 session was held on January 3-4 and CSEET January 2022 session exam was conducted on January 8 and January 10. Register HERE for CSEET Jan 2022 Updates, CS Foundation Updates Here

The formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CS Foundation exam and ICSI CSEET has also been uploaded on the official website after the result is declared. The institute has also released the merit list and toppers of the ICSI CSEET and CS Foundation on icsi.edu.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session and CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records,” an ICSI statement said.

Live updates

11:24 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

CSEET, CS Foundation Results 2022: Check Pass Percentage

Over 60 per cent candidates got qualified on the CSEET, CS Foundation exams, CS Foundation Programme Examination- 61.63 per cent, CSEET- 66.10 per cent.



08:24 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

ICSI Result: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website -- icsi.edu
  2. Click on the designated result link -- CS Foundation or ICSI CSEET
  3. Enter details including the roll number and registration number
  4. Submit and access the CS Foundation, ICSI CSEET result
  5. Download scorecard, take a print out for further reference.
07:35 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

CSEET Result 2022

Candidates who have scored 40% marks in each paper and 50% aggregate marks will be considered as qualified in the CSEET result 2022.

07:08 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

CSEET May 2022 Registrations Process

The registration process for CSEET May 2022 session has been started. Candidates can register themselves for the May session of ICSI CSEET 2022 exams till April 15 on the official website - icsi.edu


06:37 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

Girls Secure Top Two Ranks In CS Foundation Result

Girls have secured the top two ranks in ICSI CS Foundation results 2021. Urmi Chetan has topped the exam while the second position in secured by Vishakha Jaswani.

06:12 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

ICSI CS Foundation Result: All India Provisional Merit List Released

05:14 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

Urmi Chetan Sheth Tops Foundation Exam

Urmi Chetan Sheth has topped the CS Foundation December exam 2021. Two students secured the second position- Vishakha Jaswani and Snehil Garg. Meenakshi Raman bagged the third position. 

The entire merit list is available at icsi.edu.

04:45 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

CSEET result Merit List at icsi.edu

The direct link although available on the icsi.edu website, is not opening.

04:32 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

ICSI Foundation Result

Visit the official website -- icsi.edu

Click on the designated result link -- ICSI Foundation Result

Enter details including the ICSI CS Foundation roll number and date of birth

Submit and access the ICSI Foundation result

04:30 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

ICSI CSEET Result January 2022

The candidates appeared in the ICSI CSEET result January 2022 and Foundation exams can check the result on the official website- icsi.edu.

04:24 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

Www.icsi.edu result Foundation Course

Direct link to access icsi.edu Foundation result: Here

04:19 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

How To Check CSEET Result

Visit the official website -- icsi.edu

Click on the designated result link -- CSEET Jan 2022 result

Enter details including the roll number and registration number

Submit and access the Icsi.edu CSEET result

Download icsi.edu scorecard, take a print out for further reference

04:16 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

Icsi. edu CSEET Result Login Details

  • CSEET unique request number
  • Date of birth
04:13 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

ICSI CSEET Scorecard Link

The direct link to access ICSI CSEET scorecard: Here

04:04 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET Result Link

ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET January 2022 Result: The candidates appeared in the CSEET, Foundation exams can check the result on the official website- icsi.edu. Along with the results, candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks will also be released on the official website. Read More

04:00 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

ICSI CS Result Out

ICSI CS Result for Foundation and Executive programme is out.

03:56 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

ICSI CSEET Result 2022

A formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CS Foundation exam and ICSI CSEET will be uploaded on the official website after the result is declared. The ICSI CS Foundation and CSEET result time is 4 pm.

03:53 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

ICSI CSEET Result January 2022

  • CSEET Roll Numbers
  • CSEET Jan 2022 Registration Number
03:39 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

ICSI CS Foundation Result Today

Candidates who had appeared for the online examination for CS Foundation exams for the December 2021 session on January 3-4 can access the ICSI CS Foundation exam result today.

03:38 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

Icsi.edu CSEET Result

ICSI will release CSEET 2021 result on icsi.edu today at 4 pm. Students will be required to enter their registration number and date of birth to access CSEET Jan 2022 result. 

03:30 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

Where To Check ICSI CSEET Result

ISCI will release the CSEET 2022 result on the official website-- icsi.edu. Applicants will be required to fill in the credentials like CSEET admit card numbers and dates of birth to check the CSEET result. 

03:21 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

ICSI CSEET Result January 2022: Where To Access Scorecards

Candidates should know that the ICSI will not provide hard copies of CSEET result-cum-marks sheet. "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates," ICSI said.

03:15 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

ICSI CSEET Result Time

ICSI will release the CSEET 2022 January result at 4 pm today on the official ICSI website-- icsi.edu.

03:06 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

CSEET January 2022 Result

CSEET January 2022 session result will be released today, January 19 at 4 pm. 

03:03 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

How To Check ICSI CSEET January Result

  1. Go to the official website -- icsi.edu
  2. On the homepage, click on the designated result link
  3. A new login window would appear on the screen
  4. Enter the credentials like CSEET registration number and date of birth
  5. Check CSEET 2021 result and download
  6. Take a print out for future reference
03:00 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

ICSI CSEET Qualifying Criteria

Candidates who have scored 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent marks in the aggregate will be considered as CSEET qualified.

02:50 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

ICSI CSEET Result

Candidates will not receive CSEET results through post or any other medium. they have to download the result cum scorecard from the official website-- icsi.edu only, said ICSI in a statement.

02:40 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

ICSI CS Result Time

The CS ICSI result will be declared at 4 pm today. Applicants will be able to download the marksheet after the declaration of result.

02:27 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

ICSI CS June 2022 Time Table

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the time tables of the Foundation, Executive and Professional exams for the June 2022 exams. While the ICSI CS Foundation exams will be held on June 15 and June 16, the ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams will be conducted from June 1.

The ICSI CS Executive exams will begin with Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws on the first day for the ICSI exams, and will end with OMR-based Financial and Strategic Management paper on the last date -- June 9.

02:08 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

How To Download CSEET, CS Foundation Scorecard

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session and CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates,” the institute said

01:54 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

ICSI CS Foundation Exam Result

The CS Foundation exam result can be accessed on the ICSI official website -- icsi.edu.

01:44 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

CSEET Result Jan 2022

Candidates who had appeared for the online examination for CSEET January 2022 session exam on January 8 and January 10 can use their login details to access the ICSI CSEET result Jan 2022.


01:39 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

How To Download ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET Result

  1. Visit the official website -- icsi.edu
  2. Click on the designated result link -- CS Foundation or ICSI CSEET
  3. Enter details including the roll number and registration number
  4. Submit and access the CS Foundation, ICSI CSEET result
01:37 PM IST
Jan. 19, 2022

ICSI CSEET, CS Foundation Result Date And Time

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the Foundation exam and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) results today, January 19 at 4 pm. Read More

ICSI CS Foundation Results cs executive result ICSI CS Results
