ICSI CSEET, CS Foundation result scorecard out, live updates here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the Foundation exam and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) results today, January 19. The CS Foundation exam result and ICSI CSEET result can be accessed on the ICSI official website -- icsi.edu. CS Foundation exams for the December 2021 session was held on January 3-4 and CSEET January 2022 session exam was conducted on January 8 and January 10. Register HERE for CSEET Jan 2022 Updates, CS Foundation Updates Here

The formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CS Foundation exam and ICSI CSEET has also been uploaded on the official website after the result is declared. The institute has also released the merit list and toppers of the ICSI CSEET and CS Foundation on icsi.edu.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session and CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records,” an ICSI statement said.