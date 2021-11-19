CSEET Result 2021 Announced By ICSI; Here’s Direct Link

CSEET Nov 2021 result declared (representational)

CSEET Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 result. Candidates can check their scores on the official website, icsi.edu. ICSI has also released the subject-wise marks break up of candidates along with the result.

The ICSI will not issue hard copies of mark sheets. Candidates will have to download their mar sheets from the ICSI website.

CSEET result 2021 direct link

"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates," ICSI said in the result notification.

ICSI CSEET 2021 was held on November 13. On November 14, a re-test was conducted for students who could not appear for the exam on the first day.

How To Check CSEET Result 2021

Go to the ICSI website-- icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the result link

Enter the asked credentials on the login window and submit

Check CSEET 2021 result

Download the scorecard and take a print out for future reference

To qualify in the entrance test, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks in all four papers and 50 per cent marks in aggregate. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.