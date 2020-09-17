CSEET Result 2020 Declared; Check Direct Link Here

  • Home
CSEET Result 2020: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CSEET results on icsi.edu. The CSEET 2020 was held on August 29 and August 31.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 17, 2020 2:02 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CSEET, or CS Executive Entrance Test, results. Candidates who wrote the remote proctored test on August 29 and August 31 can check the CSEET 2020 results on the official website of the institute on icsi.edu. As a first, candidates were allowed to appear for the test from their homes. The institute also provided an option for the candidates who were unable to to appear for the CSEET on August 29 to appear on August 31. Candidates can access the CSEET 2020 result and the individual score cards with subject-wise break-up of marks at the website using the system-generated login credentials.

The test of CSEET 2020 comprised Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills. The total marks of CSEET 2020 was 200.

CSEET Result 2020 Direct Link

CSEET Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website -- www.icsi.edu or click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: On the designated spaces, insert registration numbers and dates of birth

Step 3: Submit and access the CSEET 2020 results

CSEET 2020 And COVID-19

The institute this year had to remove the viva-voce portion of CSEET paper due to COVID-19 pandemic. The otherwise held centre-based online test, this year, had to be conducted in a remote-proctored mode.

