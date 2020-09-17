  • Home
CSEET Result 2020 Today At Icsi.edu, Details Here

CSEET Result Date 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce CSEET 2020 result today, September 17, at icsi.edu.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 17, 2020 11:57 am IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

CSEET 2020 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce CSEET result 2020 today, September 17, at 2 pm. Candidates who appeared on the CSEET 2020 first test will be able to check their result from 2 pm on the official website, icsi.edu. ICSI conducted the fist-ever CS Executive Entrence Test on August 27 in remote proctored mode in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates were allowed to write the exam from their homes. ICSI also conducted repeat CSEET on August 31 for candidates who could not appear in the test on August 27.

CSEET Result 2020: Direct Link

Once announced, candidates can check CSEET 2020 result using the link. To check individual results and scorecards, candidates will be required to use their login credentials.

CSEET Result 2020: How To Check

  1. Go to the official website, icsi.edu.

  2. Click on the ‘CSEET 2020 result’ link.

  3. Enter your login credentials.

  4. Submit and download results.

CSEET is conducted twice every year. The second CSEET exam will be held on November 21.

As the first CSEET was conducted in remote proctored mode, ICSI had decided to remove the Viva-Voce portion of the exam.

“The computer-based MCQ portion of the online test...shall remain the same as per the existing schedule of CSEET. Paper-4 will carry 50 marks, which will contain questions on Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills, ICSI said in a statement.

CS Executive Entrance Test ICSI CS Executive
