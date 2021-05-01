CSEET On May 8; ICSI Releases Guidelines On Remote-Proctored Test

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI releases guidelines for remote-proctored CSEET 2021

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on May 8. The test will be held in remote-proctored mode and can be taken by the students at the comfort of their homes using a laptop or a desktop with a webcam and a proper internet connection.

In a remote-proctored test, applicants can take the tests at their homes but will still be invigilated. ICSI has issued web links of the technical sessions conducted for previous CSEET on how the test will be conducted, how a remote-proctored test is different from a conventional test. In it, students will take the tests at home and will be invigilated, or proctored, remotely.

CSEET 2021: Guidelines On Remote-Proctored Mode

1. Calculator, pen, paper nothing is allowed for solving the logical part of CSEET.

2. Earphone, headphones are not at all allowed. Microphones should be used in place of such things.

3. Till you are not logged into the system, you can contact ICSI for any help via mobile phone. After logging in, use of mobile is strictly prohibited and you can use chat-box available there for any queries.

4. Webcam and microphone are compulsory.

5. Use of mobile for hotspot is permitted. However touching the mobile phone during the examination is not permitted.

6. Students should carry the admit card in printed form and an original photo identity proof during the online remote-proctored test

ICSI CSEET Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- icsi.edu

Step 2: Login with the credentials including CSEET registration numbers, or CSEET unique ID, and dates of birth

Step 3: Click on the designated admit card link and download the CSEET admit cards May 2021

Step 4: Download the CSEET admit card

As a one-time measure, students unable to arrange the basic requirement to attend the test including laptops or desktops with webcams and staying at COVID-19 containment zones will also be allowed to opt-out from CSEET May exam and carry forward their candidature to July 2021 session. Candidates willing to opt-out from May 2021 CSEET exam and carry forward their candidature to July will have to submit a declaration in a prescribed format by May 3.