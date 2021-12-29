CSEET On January 8; Viva-Voce Removed, ICSI Releases Remote-Proctored Test Guidelines

CSEET remote-proctored test guidelines

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will hold the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on January 8, 2022. CSEET will be conducted in remote-proctored mode and students can appear for the test from the comfort of their homes using a laptop or a desktop with a webcam and a proper internet connection. In view of the remote-proctored mode, ICSI has removed the viva-voce portion from CSEET.

In a remote-proctored CSEET, applicants can take the tests at their homes but will still be invigilated. Candidates will be required to download safe exam browser SEBLite at their laptop or desktop as per the link provided to them in due course of time, an official statement said.

Candidates taking the test will be continuously monitored through video or audio mode by the supervisor, known as Proctor in the same manner as if they appearing in the examination at examination centres, it added.

CSEET 2022: Guidelines On Remote-Proctored Mode

Admit card in printed form and an original photo identity proof should be compulsory there in hand Candidates are required to login to the test portal 30 minutes before the time specified for the commencement of CSEET Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each part -- Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4 separately as the case may be, and 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all parts put together for passing CSEET . Calculator, pen, paper nothing is allowed for solving the logical part of CSEET.

In case of any technical issues during CSEET, ICSI says, candidates can reach out to help desk number 9513850025, 9513850016 to resolve their issues. The helpline number will be operational from January 4, 2022. Also, candidates can mail their grievances to cseetonlineexam@gmail.com.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the designated admit card link

Step 3: Login with the credentials including CSEET registration numbers, or CSEET unique ID, and dates of birth

Step 4: Download the CSEET admit card