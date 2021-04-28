  • Home
CSEET May Exam To Be Held Online; Opt-Out Facility Available

ICSI CSEET May Exam: Students unable to arrange the basic requirement to attend the test including laptops or desktops with webcams and staying at COVID-19 containment zones will be allowed to opt-out from CSEET May exam and carry forward their candidature to July 2021 session.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test, or CSEET, as a remote proctored test on May 8. The ICSI executive entrance test was scheduled to be conducted at designated exam centres across the country. Students unable to arrange the basic requirement to attend the test including laptops or desktops with webcams and staying at COVID-19 containment zones will also be allowed to opt out from CSEET May exam and carry forward their candidature to July 2021 session.

“In view of the continuing health crisis in the country due to spread of COVID-19 Pandemic, Institute has decided to conduct CSEET to be held on 8th May 2021 through remote proctored mode only, instead of conducting the same from Test Centers, read an ICSI statement.

Candidates can take the ICSI CSEET May 2021 test through their laptops or desktops from home or “such other convenient places”.

ICSI CSEET Opt-Out Facility

The institute has provided the option of carrying forward the students’ CSEET May 2021 exam fees to July in the following cases:

  • Non-availability of desktops, laptops, webcams at desktops or other technical requirements or internet-related issues

  • Candidates residing in COVID-19 containment zones or red zones do not have access to cyber cafes

  • Candidates stuck far from their home without access to the basic requirements to appear the test

Candidates willing to opt-out from May 2021 CSEET exam and carry forward their candidature to July will have to submit a declaration in a prescribed format by May 3. On receipt of the declaration, registration of the candidate for May 2021 session of CSEET will be cancelled and will be automatically transferred to July 2021 session of CSEET.

