CSEET 2023 Exam Tomorrow; ICSI Test Guidelines, Batch Timings

CSEET 2023 Exam: The batch timings, user Id and password for the CSEET January 2023 exam will be communicated by email, SMS to the candidates separately.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 6, 2023 3:10 pm IST

CSEET January 2023 exam tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to hold the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) tomorrow, January 7, 2023. The ICSI CSEET January 2023 exam will be conducted in remote proctored mode. Candidates can take the ICSI CSEET exam with their own laptop or desktop from home or such other convenient and isolated place. CSEET 2023 will be held for two hours duration. The batch timings, user Id and password for the CSEET January 2023 exam will be communicated by email, SMS to the candidates separately, an ICSI statement said.

As per the CSEET 2023 January exam pattern, the total number of questions in CSEET 2023 exam will be 140 with four papers -- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills. 35 questions each will be asked from all the sections and each section will be conducted for 50 marks each.

ICSI has advised the candidates to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptops or desktops from which they will be appearing in CSEET 2023.

ICSI CSEET 2023 Exam: Things Not Allowed

  1. Using Mobile Phones or such gadgets including headphone, etc.
  2. Use of study material, chits, handwritten or printed material, pen and paper
  3. Presence of any other person, receiving or seeking help from other person in any form
  4. Tampering with screen, camera, audio, mic, safe examination browser
  5. Capturing video, photographs of question screen
  6. Leaving Examination seat during the test (candidate not visible in camera of the computer used for Examination)
  7. Verbal or non-verbal communication of any sort
  8. Reading Questions loudly
