CSEET Exam Tomorrow; Check ICSI Guidelines On Admit Card, Reporting Time

ICSI CSEET 2021 tomorrow

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) will be held tomorrow, November 13 in remote-proctored mode. Students can take ICSI CSEET 2021 through their laptop or desktop from home or other convenient and isolated places. Candidates, however, will not be allowed to appear through smartphones or tablets. Students who have registered for the CSEET November exams can access the admit cards from the official website -- icsi.edu.

CSEET will be conducted for multiple-choice question (MCQ) and will be held for a duration of 2 hours. CSEET 2021 will be held for four papers -- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs section and Presentation and Communication Skills. Each of these papers will have 35 questions of 50 marks. The total marks of CSEET 2021 is 200.

ICSI CSEET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Go to the official website-- icsi.edu Click on 'Download Admit card for CSEET to be held on 13th November 2021' link Enter CSEET registration number and password to login Check and download the admit card

ICSI CSEET 2021 Exam Guidelines