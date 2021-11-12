CSEET Exam Tomorrow; Check ICSI Guidelines On Admit Card, Reporting Time
ICSI CSEET 2021: Students can take ICSI CSEET 2021 in remote-proctored mode through their laptop or desktop from home or other convenient and isolated places.
The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) will be held tomorrow, November 13 in remote-proctored mode. Students can take ICSI CSEET 2021 through their laptop or desktop from home or other convenient and isolated places. Candidates, however, will not be allowed to appear through smartphones or tablets. Students who have registered for the CSEET November exams can access the admit cards from the official website -- icsi.edu.
CSEET will be conducted for multiple-choice question (MCQ) and will be held for a duration of 2 hours. CSEET 2021 will be held for four papers -- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs section and Presentation and Communication Skills. Each of these papers will have 35 questions of 50 marks. The total marks of CSEET 2021 is 200.
ICSI CSEET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download
- Go to the official website-- icsi.edu
- Click on 'Download Admit card for CSEET to be held on 13th November 2021' link
- Enter CSEET registration number and password to login
- Check and download the admit card
ICSI CSEET 2021 Exam Guidelines
Candidates will be required to login 30 minutes prior to the start of the test.
No candidate shall be allowed to appear in the Test after completion of 15 minutes of the commencement of Test and no candidate shall be permitted to finish the Test until the expiry of 90 minutes of the commencement of the test.
Candidates will be allowed to keep with them the admit Card and one of the photo identity cards in original. Passports, driving licences, PAN cards, UID aadhaar cards, voter card will be considered valid.
No candidate shall be allowed to keep with him/her any book, study material, handwritten or printed notes, mobile phone, headphones, earphones, pager, digital diary, calculator, blue tooth device, laptop, palmtop, smart watch, health band or any other electronic device or gadget.