CSEET 2023 Exam On January 7, ICSI Exam Guidelines, Pattern

ICSI CS Executive exam on January 7

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on January 7, 2023. Candidates will be able to appear for CSEET January 2023 exam in remote proctored mode. In a remote-proctored test, candidates can appear for the exam using their own laptop or desktop from home or such other convenient and isolated place. CSEET 2023 will be held for two hours duration.

According to the CSEET 2023 January exam pattern, the number of questions in CSEET 2023 exam will be 140 with four papers in one sitting. The four papers include Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills. 35 questions each will be asked from all the sections and each section will be conducted for 50 marks each.

The CSEET 2023 exam admit card will be issued 10 days prior to the date of exam.

“All eligible candidates are advised to plan for availability of laptop/ desktop, uninterrupted power supply, continuous internet connectivity and other technical requirements/ specifications as mentioned in the instructions,” ICSI said.

CSEET 2023 Exam: ICSI Exam Guidelines, Technical Requirements