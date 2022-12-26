CSEET 2023 Exam On January 7, ICSI Exam Guidelines, Pattern

  • Home
According to the CSEET 2023 January exam pattern, the number of questions in CSEET 2023 exam will be 140 with four papers in one sitting.

Updated: Dec 26, 2022 7:13 pm IST

ICSI CS Executive exam on January 7
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on January 7, 2023. Candidates will be able to appear for CSEET January 2023 exam in remote proctored mode. In a remote-proctored test, candidates can appear for the exam using their own laptop or desktop from home or such other convenient and isolated place. CSEET 2023 will be held for two hours duration.

According to the CSEET 2023 January exam pattern, the number of questions in CSEET 2023 exam will be 140 with four papers in one sitting. The four papers include Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills. 35 questions each will be asked from all the sections and each section will be conducted for 50 marks each.

The CSEET 2023 exam admit card will be issued 10 days prior to the date of exam.

“All eligible candidates are advised to plan for availability of laptop/ desktop, uninterrupted power supply, continuous internet connectivity and other technical requirements/ specifications as mentioned in the instructions,” ICSI said.

CSEET 2023 Exam: ICSI Exam Guidelines, Technical Requirements

  1. Recommended Internet Speed: Dedicated Internet and Internet Bandwidth of minimum 2MBPS (4G/ Wi-Fi) or above upload speed
  2. Browser: Google Chrome version 8.0 and above
  3. Video/Audio: Webcam and a good quality Mic is required. Enable web cam and mic underChrome settings-Extensions
  4. Operating System – Windows 10 OR 11 (Pro, Enterprise, and Education editions) OR Windows 8/8.1 (32-bit and 64-bit) (all editions) OR Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit) (all editions) with up-to-date service pack, device drivers, security patches in test taking system
  5. RAM and Processor: 4 GB+ RAM, i3 5th Generation 2.2 Ghz or equivalent/higher
  6. Pop-up blocker: Disable ad blocker/pop up blocker under Chrome Extensions
  7. Cookies: Enabled
  8. Firewall: Disabled
  9. Anti- Virus: Disabled. "Any make" to be disabled-can be re-installed post examination
  10. Admin-rights: Enabled. Candidate to have administrative privileges on the laptop/desktop to enable installation/uninstallations
  11. Any Remote Desktop Applications: Uninstalled
