CSEET 2022 November Exam Tomorrow; ICSI Exam Guidelines, Technical Requirements, Key Points

CSEET 2022: Candidates have been advised to download, install and check Safe Exam Browser, SEBLite, on their desktop or laptop to appear for the CSEET 2022 exam.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 11, 2022 1:31 pm IST

ICSI CSEET exam tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) tomorrow, November 12, 2022. Candidates will be able to appear for CSEET 2022 November exam in remote proctored mode. In a remote-proctored test, students will be allowed to take the exam using their own laptop or desktop from home or such other convenient and isolated place. Apart from the ICSI admit card, candidates will have to keep valid identity proof handy.

CSEET 2022 will be held for two hours duration. The number of questions in CSEET 2022 exam will be 140 with four papers in one sitting. Applicants taking the ICSI CSEET exam have been advised to download, install and check Safe Exam Browser, SEBLite, on their desktop or laptop to appear for the CSEET 2022 exam.

CSEET 2022: ICSI Exam Guidelines

  1. Candidates will be required to login to the test portal 30 minutes before the time specified
  2. Candidate must ensure that video and audio of the laptop or desktop are properly positioned and functioning and no headphones, will be allowed in the CSEET
  3. Candidates have to seat for the CSEET in such a manner that their faces and seating postures up to the waist remain visible to the proctor all times during CSEET

CSEET 2022 Exam: Technical Requirements

  • Recommended Internet Speed: Dedicated Internet and Internet Bandwidth of minimum 2MBPS (4G/ Wi-Fi) or above upload speed

  • Browser: Google Chrome version 8.0 and above

  • Video/Audio: Webcam and a good quality Mic is required. Enable web cam and mic underChrome settings-Extensions

  • Operating System – Windows 10 OR 11 (Pro, Enterprise, and Education editions) OR Windows 8/8.1 (32-bit and 64-bit) (all editions) OR Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit) (all editions) with up-to-date service pack, device drivers, security patches in test taking system

  • RAM and Processor: 4 GB+ RAM, i3 5th Generation 2.2 Ghz or equivalent/higher

  • Pop-up blocker: Disable ad blocker/pop up blocker under Chrome Extensions

  • Cookies: Enabled

  • Firewall: Disabled

  • Anti- Virus: Disabled. "Any make" to be disabled-can be re-installed post examination

  • Admin-rights: Enabled. Candidate to have administrative privileges on the laptop/desktop to enable installation/uninstallations

  • Any Remote Desktop Applications: Uninstalled

CSEET 2022: Things Not Allowed

  • Using Mobile, earphone, headphone or any other gadget including Pager, Digital Diary, Scientific or Programmable Calculator, Blue Tooth, Palmtop, Smart Watch, Health Band

  • Referring of book or using writing pad(s), note books

  • Presence of any other person in the room with the candidate

  • Taking photograph(s) of the screen/questions/answer option(s)

  • Reading questions, answer options loudly

  • Leaving the work station without submission of the test

  • Frequent and continuous focus of the candidate out of screen

