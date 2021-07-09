CSEET 2021 Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, ICSI Guidelines

CSEET 2021 tomorrow on remote proctored mode

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will hold the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) tomorrow, on July 10. CSEET July 2021 will be held in remote-proctored mode. Applicants can appear for CSEET from their homes using a laptop or a desktop with a webcam and an internet connection. The institute has also released the admit card of CSEET on icsi.edu.

To download the CSEET admit card, students have to login at the website with the CSEET registration numbers, or CSEET unique ID, and dates of birth. In remote-proctored tests, applicants will be able to appear for the tests at their homes but will still be invigilated, or proctored, remotely.

CSEET 2021: Guidelines On Remote-Proctored Test

Applicants should download Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop or desktop from which they will appearing in CSEET. Calculators, pens, sheets of paper will not be allowed to be carried with the students. Earphones, headphones are also not allowed. As long as students are not logged in for the CSEET, the applicants can contact ICSI for any help via mobile phone. After logging in, use of mobile is strictly prohibited and students can only use the chat-box available for any queries. Webcam and microphone are compulsory. Use of mobile for hotspot is permitted. However, students cannot touch the mobile phone anytime between the examination.

CSEET 2021 will be conducted for 200 marks and the duration of the exam is two hours. The CSEET question paper will comprise four papers including Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs.