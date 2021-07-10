CSEET 2021 Today; Important Guidelines For Students

Image credit: Shutterstock CSEET 2021 exam today

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 today, July 10. The examination will be held online through remote proctoring mode. The Institute has issued the important guidelines notice for candidates who want to appear for the CS Executive Entrance Test. ICSI has released important guidelines regarding the CSEET 2021 examination on the official website.

CSEET 2021 Guidelines

Applicants should download Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop or desktop from which they will appearing in CSEET.

Calculators, pens, sheets of paper will not be allowed to be carried with the students.

Earphones, headphones are also not allowed.

As long as students are not logged in for the CSEET, the applicants can contact ICSI for any help via mobile phone. After logging in, use of mobile is strictly prohibited and students can only use the chat-box available for any queries.

Webcam and microphone are compulsory.

Use of mobile for hotspot is permitted. However, students cannot touch the mobile phone anytime between the examination.