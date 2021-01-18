CSEET 2021 Result Announced @ Icsi.edu; Direct Link

  • Home
CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result 2021 has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) in online mode. CSEET result 2021 has been declared at official website - icsi.edu. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check CSEET 2021 with login credentials.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jan 18, 2021 2:06 pm IST

New Delhi:

CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result 2021 has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) in online mode. The CSEET result 2021 has been declared at the official website - icsi.edu. All the candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to check their CSEET 2021 results using their login credentials.

CSEET 2021 exam was held on January 9 and 10, 2021. The result is available in a pdf format. The CSEET 2021 result has been released along with a subject-wise breakup of marks of each candidate.

Direct Link

CSEET Result 2021: How to download

Candidates can follow these steps to check result on the official website:

  • Visit the official website- icsi.edu
  • Click on the result link
  • Key in your login details
  • Submit and download the marksheet

CSEET Result 2021: Details mentioned in the scorecard

  • Candidate’s name
  • Registration number
  • Name of the exam
  • Roll number
  • Qualifying status
  • Marks obtained in each paper
  • Overall marks

CSEET 2021 Result Declared: What’s next?

A formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CSEET exam will be uploaded at - icsi.edu. “No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates,” ICSI clarified.

Earlier, the authorities have announced that the CSEET will be held as an entry-level exam for Company Secretaries.

ICSI CS Foundation Result

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced CS Foundation result. Candidates can now visit the official website, icsi.edu, and check their results using login credentials.

