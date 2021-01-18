CSEET 2021 Result Announced @ Icsi.edu; Direct Link

CSEET 2021 Result Announced @ Icsi.edu

CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result 2021 has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) in online mode. The CSEET result 2021 has been declared at the official website - icsi.edu. All the candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to check their CSEET 2021 results using their login credentials.

CSEET 2021 exam was held on January 9 and 10, 2021. The result is available in a pdf format. The CSEET 2021 result has been released along with a subject-wise breakup of marks of each candidate.

CSEET Result 2021: How to download

Candidates can follow these steps to check result on the official website:

Visit the official website- icsi.edu

Click on the result link

Key in your login details

Submit and download the marksheet

CSEET Result 2021: Details mentioned in the scorecard

Candidate’s name

Registration number

Name of the exam

Roll number

Qualifying status

Marks obtained in each paper

Overall marks

CSEET 2021 Result Declared: What’s next?

A formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CSEET exam will be uploaded at - icsi.edu. “No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates,” ICSI clarified.

Earlier, the authorities have announced that the CSEET will be held as an entry-level exam for Company Secretaries.

ICSI CS Foundation Result

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced CS Foundation result. Candidates can now visit the official website, icsi.edu, and check their results using login credentials.