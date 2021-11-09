CSEET 2021 Repeat Mock Test Tomorrow; Here's All You Need To Know

CSEET 2021 repeat mock test tomorrow

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct a repeat mock test for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) on November 10. Students who could not appear for today's mock test can appear tomorrow using the user Id and password shared on their email ID.

Repeat mock test is only for the absentees as it is important for every student appearing for ICSI CSEET 2021 on November 13 to get familiar with the remote proctored exam mode. Students must log in 30 minutes prior to the batch timings shared with them.

In a communique, ICSI said: "The Institute has already conducted one Mock Test on 9 th November 2021 for the candidates who are scheduled to appear in the CSEET on 13th November 2021. It has been observed that some of the candidates were not able to appear in the Mock Test held on the aforesaid date due to various reasons. The Institute shall arrange one more repeat Mock Test for such candidates (absentees only) on 10th November 2021 so that they get familiar with the test before appearing in the CSEET scheduled on 13th November 2021."

In case of any issue and technical glitch, students can contact the dedicated CSEET helpline numbers -- 9513850025, 9513765358.

CSEET 2021 will be held in a remote proctored mode on November 13 and it is mandatory for the students to download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance. ICSI has also released a step-by-step guide on how to download SEB. It can be accessed through the official website or through the direct link given below.

How to download CSEET 2021 SEB: Direct Link