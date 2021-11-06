  • Home
CSEET 2021 On November 13; Answers To Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Candidates appearing in ICSI CSEET 2021 in remote-proctored mode will be allowed to appear for the test through their laptop or desktop from home or other convenient and isolated places.

FAQs on ICSI CSEET 2021
New Delhi:

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) will be held on November 13 in remote-proctored mode. Candidates appearing in ICSI CSEET 2021 in remote-proctored mode will be allowed to appear for the test through their laptop or desktop from home or other convenient and isolated places. Candidates, however, will not be allowed to appear through smartphones or tablets.

CSEET 2021 will be held for multiple-choice question (MCQ) for a duration of 120 minutes. CSEET 2021 will be held for four papers -- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs section and Presentation and Communication Skills. Each of these papers will have 35 questions of 50 marks. The total marks of CSEET 2021 is 200.

CSEET 2021 FAQs

Question: What original documents do I need while appearing for CSEET 2021 in remote-proctored mode?

Answer: Admit Card and one of the photo identity cards in original. Passports, driving licences, PAN cards, UID aadhaar cards, voter card will be considered valid.

Question: What are the prohibited items in CSEET 2021?

Answer: No candidate shall be allowed to keep with him/her any book, study material, handwritten or printed notes, mobile phone, headphones, earphones, pager, digital diary, calculator, blue tooth device, laptop, palmtop, smart watch, health band or any other electronic device or gadget. Candidates are also not allowed to use pen or pencil and paper for the test.

Question: When do I login to the remote-proctored test?

Answer: Candidates are required to login to the Test portal 30 (thirty) minutes before the time specified for the commencement of Test. No candidate shall be allowed to appear in the Test after completion of 15 minutes of the commencement of Test and no candidate shall be permitted to finish the Test until the expiry of 90 minutes of the commencement of the test.

Question: Will there be any mock test for CSEET?

Answer: Candidates may attempt a mock test of around 1 hour. Mock test for November 2021 Session is proposed to be held on November 9. The mock test will be conducted for

candidates to familiarize themselves with the remote proctoring process.

Question: What is CSEET 2021 qualifying criteria?

Answer: To qualify CSEET 2021, applicants will be required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in all four papers and 50 per cent aggregate marks. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) ICSI CS course
