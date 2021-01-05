CSEET 2021: ICSI Releases Mock Test Login Details; Exam On January 9

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the login details for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) mock examination at the official website icsi.org. The mock test has been scheduled for January 6. The candidates can attempt the mock test by entering their login details received during the time registration and prepare themselves for the actual online examination to be held tomorrow. The actual examination has been scheduled for January 9. The admit cards for CSEET 2021 will be released soon.

This is the direct link for CSEET mock examination login window

The CSEET mock test will have one question displayed on the window at a time while the timer will be displayed at the corner of the screen. The test window will close down as soon the time gets over. To select a particular question, select the question number palette. The CSEET candidates must keep the popup blocker off.

The CSEET 2021 candidates have also been advised to check their internet connection for disruption-free entrance examination.

CSEET mock test results will be displayed instantly to help the candidates know about their preparation level for the actual exam.

In case of any queries during the mock test candidates can contact the help desk at 9513850025, 9513850012.