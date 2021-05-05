  • Home
  • Education
  • CSEET 2021: ICSI Announces Online Preparation Classes For July Session

CSEET 2021: ICSI Announces Online Preparation Classes For July Session

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced online classes for students preparing for the July session of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 5, 2021 8:13 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CSEET On May 8; ICSI Releases Guidelines On Remote-Proctored Test
ICSI CSEET Admit Card Released, Exam On May 8
ICSI CSEET Admit Card Today; Here’s How To Download
ICSI CSEET Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow
CSEET May Exam To Be Held Online; Opt-Out Facility Available
ICSI CSEET Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Exam On May 8
CSEET 2021: ICSI Announces Online Preparation Classes For July Session
The next session of CSEET exam is scheduled for May 8, 2021 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced online classes for students preparing for the July session of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021. Classes will begin on May 19 and end on June 25, 2021.

The ICSI said two mock tests will be conducted during this period. So far, the institute has completed seven batches with 548 students.

The fee for joining CSEET preparation classes is Rs 3,000, which is to be paid online. After paying the fee, students can fill the application form.

These classes are for students who have applied for the July session of CSEET. The next session of the entrance exam is scheduled for May 8.

CSEET May exam will be held as an online remote-proctored test. ICSI has issued web links of the technical sessions from previous exams, to help students understand how a remote-proctored test is different from a conventional test.

As a one-time measure, ICSI had allowed students to opt-out from the May session and carry forward their candidature to the July session.

This opt-out facility is for students who are staying at COVID-19 containment zones and are unable to arrange laptops or desktops with webcams to appear for the remote-proctored test.

Click here for more Education News
CS Executive Entrance Test Education News ICSI CS exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Government Writes To CBSE, Seeks More Time To Compile Class 10 Results
Delhi Government Writes To CBSE, Seeks More Time To Compile Class 10 Results
Students From Different Boards Want Class 12 Exams Cancelled
Students From Different Boards Want Class 12 Exams Cancelled
AIAPGET Postponed For Minimum Of Three Months
AIAPGET Postponed For Minimum Of Three Months
IIT Roorkee To Launch Online Certification Course In Cloud Computing, Data Science, Software Development
IIT Roorkee To Launch Online Certification Course In Cloud Computing, Data Science, Software Development
IGNOU Opens Re-Registration Window For July 2021 Cycle, Apply Till June 15
IGNOU Opens Re-Registration Window For July 2021 Cycle, Apply Till June 15
.......................... Advertisement ..........................