CSEET 2021: ICSI Announces Online Preparation Classes For July Session

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced online classes for students preparing for the July session of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021. Classes will begin on May 19 and end on June 25, 2021.

The ICSI said two mock tests will be conducted during this period. So far, the institute has completed seven batches with 548 students.

The fee for joining CSEET preparation classes is Rs 3,000, which is to be paid online. After paying the fee, students can fill the application form.

These classes are for students who have applied for the July session of CSEET. The next session of the entrance exam is scheduled for May 8.

CSEET May exam will be held as an online remote-proctored test. ICSI has issued web links of the technical sessions from previous exams, to help students understand how a remote-proctored test is different from a conventional test.

As a one-time measure, ICSI had allowed students to opt-out from the May session and carry forward their candidature to the July session.

This opt-out facility is for students who are staying at COVID-19 containment zones and are unable to arrange laptops or desktops with webcams to appear for the remote-proctored test.