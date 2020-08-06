Image credit: Shutterstock CSEET 2020 Date: ICSI To Conduct CS Executive Entrance Test From Home

The Institute of Company Sceretaries of India, or ICSI will conduct its first ever CS Executive Entrence Test, or CSEET 2020 on August 29. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, CSEET 2020 will be conducted in remote proctored mode from candidates’ homes, instead of test centres.

Previously, CSEET 2020 was scheduled to be held on July 17 but postponed because of the COVID-19 situation in India. ICSI also extended the application deadline to July 27.

According to official information, candidates will be allowed to sit for the exam from their homes or any convenient place. Candidates will be able to use laptop or desktop computers to write the exam.

“Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smartphone (mobile), tablet, etc,” an official statement said.

As the exam is being conducted in remote proctored mode, ICSI has also decided to remove the Viva-Voce portion of the exam.

“The computer-based MCQ portion of the online test...shall remain the same as per the existing schedule of CSEET. Paper-4 will carry 50 marks, which will contain questions on Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills.

CSEET 2020 Marking Scheme

Subjects Number of Questions Marks Business Communication 35 50 Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning 35 50 Economic and Business Environment 35 50 Current Affairs (15 questions) 35 50 Presentation and Communication Skills

Login credentials will be sent to candidates before the exam, on the register email address and mobile number, ICSI said.

Detailed information, including requirements of the device, is mentioned on the official notification.