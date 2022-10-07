CSAB NEUT 2022 Registration Window Open; Apply Till October 12

Image credit: Shuttertstock Candidates who have passed class 12 and the JEE Main 2022 exam can fill the CSAB NEUT counselling 2022 registration form.

CSAB NEUT 2022: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has started the CSAB North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories (NEUT) 2022 registration and choice-filling process for the Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses. Candidates who have passed class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognized board with Physics, Mathematics, a language, a vocational subject, and any subject other than the above four are eligible to do the CSAB NEUT 2022 counselling registration.

Recommended: Check your Admission Chances in NITs/IIITs/GFTIs through CSAB Counselling based on your JEE Rank & Category. Check Here!

Candidates can register online for the counselling process through the official website – csab.nic.in. The last date to register for CSAB NEUT 2022 is October 12. Candidates will need their JEE Main roll number and password to log in and fill out the application form.

CSAB NEUT 2022 Counselling Registration Direct Link

The document verification process is also ongoing and will continue till October 17 (5 pm). The choice-filling process will end on October 21. The round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be declared on October 31 and round 2 on November 11, 2022.

CSAB NEUT Counselling 2022: Steps To Register