CSAB NEUT 2022 Registration Window Open; Apply Till October 12
The CSAB NEUT 2022 registration process is ongoing and candidates can apply till October 12 through the official website - csab.nic.in.
CSAB NEUT 2022: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has started the CSAB North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories (NEUT) 2022 registration and choice-filling process for the Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses. Candidates who have passed class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognized board with Physics, Mathematics, a language, a vocational subject, and any subject other than the above four are eligible to do the CSAB NEUT 2022 counselling registration.
Candidates can register online for the counselling process through the official website – csab.nic.in. The last date to register for CSAB NEUT 2022 is October 12. Candidates will need their JEE Main roll number and password to log in and fill out the application form.
CSAB NEUT 2022 Counselling Registration Direct Link
The document verification process is also ongoing and will continue till October 17 (5 pm). The choice-filling process will end on October 21. The round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be declared on October 31 and round 2 on November 11, 2022.
CSAB NEUT Counselling 2022: Steps To Register
- Visit CSAB NEUT official website - csab.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the CSAB NEUT 2022 registration link.
- Enter the required credentials - JEE Main 2022 roll number, password and security pin.
- Fill out the application form, upload all necessary documents and pay the counselling fee.
- Download and keep a copy of the form as it may be required for further processing.