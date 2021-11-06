CSAB NEUT 2021 Counselling Registration Begins; Details Here

Registration for CSAB NEUT counselling begins at csab.nic.in

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) begins the registration for CSAB NEUT 2021. CSAB North Eastern states and Union Territories (NEUT) counselling is for candidates of the northeastern states and for students of some of the Union Territories. CSAB NEUT counselling is held for seats reserved in institutes of India that are not covered under CSAB 2021 and JoSAA 2021 and some seats of NERIST, Itanagar.

There are separate registration links for Engineering and Architecture, and Pharmacy courses. The states and UTs covered under CSAB NEUT include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Students can register for CSAB NEUT at csab.nic.in by November 19.

CSAB-NEUT Engineering and Architecture Counselling 2021: Registration and Choice Filling Direct Link

CSAB-NEUT Registration and Choice Filling for Pharmacy Stream: Direct Link

During the online CSAB NEUT 2021 registration, applicants will be required to provide and verify information including gender, state of domicile, category, PwD status, special benefit claim for Manipur, sub-tribe claim for Nagaland, PRC/Domicile, and aggregate percentage of Class 12 or equivalent marks on CSAB portal along with uploading documents.

CSAB NEUT Registration Steps