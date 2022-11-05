CSAB Counselling 2022 Special Round 2 Reporting Ends Today

Image credit: Shutterstock CSAB Counselling 2022 special round 2 reporting last date is today.

CSAB Counselling 2022: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) special round 2 online reporting and physical verification of candidates with (Person with Disability) PwD will be held till today, November 5, 2022. Candidates shortlisted in the second round of CSAB seat allotment will have to report online and make the payment of the institute admission fee, and upload documents. The details regarding the CSAB 2022 counselling special round 2 are mentioned on the official website- csab.nic.in/csab-special/. Candidates can complete the reporting process till 5 pm today.

Recommended: Check your Admission Chances in NITs/IIITs/GFTIs through CSAB Counselling based on your JEE Rank & Category. Check Here!

As per the CAS 2022 special round 2 schedule, the last day to respond to the queries of the Document Verifying Officer of CSAB special round 2 is till tomorrow, November 6 (5 pm).

The physical reporting to the allotted institutes by all candidates who have confirmed their seats through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2022 or CSAB special round 2022 will be held till November 9. The candidates can make the balance fee payment at the allotted institute also till November 9, 2022.

Recently, CSAB announced the special round two allotment result on November 3, 2022. The CSAB has allotted seats to JEE Main candidates on the basis of merit, preferences, and availability of seats. The candidates can check the special round 2 allotment result on the official website of CSAB.