CSAB 2022 counselling

CSAB 2022 Counselling: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is authorised to conduct the counselling process for JEE Main rank holders seeking admissions in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). The NIT+ system includes seats of 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-GFTIs for providing admissions in various undergraduate degree programmes such as engineering, technology, and architecture.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) conducts the counselling process for JEE Advanced/ JEE Main rank holders seeking admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and NITs. After the completion of JoSAA 2022 counselling, if any seats remain vacant in NIT+ system (excluding seats of IITs), CSAB special round counselling will be organised. The CSAB will conduct the special round counselling process online through its official website-- csab.nic.in.

Also Read|| JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allocation Result Out; Direct Link

The CSAB will also conduct a separate Supernumerary round counselling for candidates looking for admission to supernumerary seats for Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli in selected NITs. The CSAB 2022 counselling process will be different from JoSAA. Candidates are suggested to carefully read the instructions based on the process of registration, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment and payment of fees.

Moreover, the CSAB will conduct separate counselling for candidates of North East and Union Territories (NEUT) and Union Territories to allocate seats under the scheme of “Reservation of seats in degree level Technical courses for states, UTs lacking such facilities in the AICTE-approved institutions.”