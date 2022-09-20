CSAB 2022: Special Round Registration From October 24; Details Here

CSAB 2022: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2022 special round registration will begin on October 24, 2022. Candidates can apply online for the CSAB 2022 registration special round through the official website – csab.nic.in. Candidates will need their JEE Main 2022 application number and password for the CSAB 2022 special round registration.

Candidates seeking admission to the BTech programme at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), School of planning and architecture(SPA) and a few Government funded technical institutes(GFTI) can register for CSAB 2022.

The CSAB 2022 special round will be held to fill the vacant seats in the National Institute of Technology (NIT) plus system after the end of JoSAA counselling 2022. Only registered candidates will be taken into consideration for seat allocation during the two special rounds of counselling that the CSAB will be conducting.

CSAB 2022 Special Round: Steps To Register

Visit the CSAB 2022 official website - csab.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “online registration and choice filling” link.

Login using the JEE Main 2022 application number and password.

Submit the required details and documents to complete the CSAB 2022 registration process.

CSAB 2022 Special Round: Important Dates

Events Dates Display of vacancies after JoSAA rounds October 24, 2022 Registration for the filling of vacant seats, if any, through CSAB special rounds starts October 24, 2022 Two rounds of CSAB special October 29 to November 6, 2022 Expected date for commencement of 1st-year classes November 7, 2022

