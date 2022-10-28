CSAB 2022 Special Round Registration Ends Today; Allotment Result On October 30

Image credit: Shutterstock CSAB 2022 special round registration ends today.

CSAB 2022 Counselling: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will close the CSAB 2022 special round registration window today, October 28. Candidates can register for CSAB 2022 special round through the official website – csab.nic.in. Candidates will need their JEE Main 2022 application number and password to complete the registration process. The choice filling and physical verification will be conducted tomorrow, October 29. The seat allotment result of CSAB 2022 will be released on October 30, 2022.

Candidates can apply for the freeze, slide, and float process from October 30 to November 1. The CSAB special round 2 seat allotment result will be available on November 3. Candidates will have to report to the allotted institutions from November 3 to November 5, 2022.

CSAB 2022 Special Round: Steps To Register Online

Visit the official website -csab.nic.in.

Open the “CSAB special” link and click on “registration and choice filling”.

Then enter the required credentials- JEE Main application number, password, security pin, and click on sign in.

Upload the necessary information and pay CSAB application fee.

Select the college and course and lock the choices.

The CSAB started the special round registration process on October 26. The CSAB admits students to IIITs, NITs, and GFTIs based on their JEE Main scores. The seats are allotted to the registered applicants based on their JEE Main merit, preferences, and seat availability.