CSAB 2022 Special Round Counselling From Tomorrow; Know Eligibility Criteria

The application process for the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2022 special round counselling for JEE Main rank holders will start tomorrow, October 26.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 25, 2022 1:15 pm IST

New Delhi:

The application process for the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2022 special round counselling for JEE Main rank holders will start tomorrow, October 26. The CSAB special rounds will be conducted through its online portal-- csab.nic.in. The counselling process will include registration, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, payment of fees, online reporting and physical reporting.

The CSAB 2022 special round counselling is being held for vacant seats in the NIT+ system (excluding seats of IITs). The CSAB will conduct the special round of counselling to offer admission to candidates on vacant seats of National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

CSAB 2022 Eligibility Criteria

  • Aspirants who will register for CSAB counselling will only be considered for seat allocation during the two special rounds of counselling.
  • The candidates who have participated in JoSAA 2022 but have not been allotted any seat.
  • The candidates who have been allotted seats in JoSAA counselling but cancelled due to non-payment of SAF.
  • Candidates who have exercised the 'Exit' option during JoSAA 2022.
  • Candidates who have participated in JoSAA counselling and have been allotted seats in any IIT but later, their seats either 'Cancelled', 'Withdrawn' or they have taken admission therein.
  • Candidates who have participated in JoSAA 2022 and have been allotted seats in NIT+ System and have already secured admission.
  • The candidates who have participated in JoSAA 2022 and have been allotted seats in NIT+ system and later they have withdrawn from their allotted seats.
  • Candidates who have participated in JoSAA 2022 and have been allotted seats in NIT+ System but later their seats have been 'cancelled' after document verification and have not been allotted any seat in any of the subsequent JoSAA rounds.
  • Candidates who have participated in JoSAA 2022 and have been allotted seats in NIT+ System and have paid SAF and successfully completed document verification but their seats have been 'Cancelled' due to non-payment of PAF.
CSAB
