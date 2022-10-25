CSAB 2022 Special Round Counselling From Tomorrow; Know Eligibility Criteria

CSAB 2022 Special Round Counselling Registration Begins Tomorrow

The application process for the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2022 special round counselling for JEE Main rank holders will start tomorrow, October 26. The CSAB special rounds will be conducted through its online portal-- csab.nic.in. The counselling process will include registration, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, payment of fees, online reporting and physical reporting.

The CSAB 2022 special round counselling is being held for vacant seats in the NIT+ system (excluding seats of IITs). The CSAB will conduct the special round of counselling to offer admission to candidates on vacant seats of National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

CSAB 2022 Eligibility Criteria