CSAB 2022 Special Round Counselling Dates Out; Registrations From October 26

CSAB 2022 special round counselling dates announced

CSAB 2022 Counselling: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has announced the counselling dates for CSAB 2022 special round. The CSAB will start the registration process for special round counselling on October 26. Eligible candidates can register for CSAB 2022 special round through the official website – csab.nic.in. Aspirants can apply online CSAB 2022 special round using their JEE Main 2022 application number and password for the .

CSAB will conduct the special round counselling process for providing admission to candidates on vacant seats of National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). The vacant seats will be displayed on the CSAB website after JoSAA counselling. Eligible candidates can register and fill their preferences for college and courses as per the vacant seats.

CSAB 2022 Counselling: Important Dates