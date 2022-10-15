  • Home
  • Education
  • CSAB 2022 Special Round Counselling Dates Out; Registrations From October 26

CSAB 2022 Special Round Counselling Dates Out; Registrations From October 26

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has announced the counselling dates for CSAB 2022 special round.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 15, 2022 4:35 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CSAB NEUT 2022 Registration Window Open; Apply Till October 12
CSAB 2022: Special Round Registration From October 24; Details Here
Uttarakhand NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins Today; Check Schedule
MHT CET 5-Year LLB 2022: CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Direct Link
Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins; Complete Schedule Here
MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 Web Option Entry Ends Today
CSAB 2022 Special Round Counselling Dates Out; Registrations From October 26
CSAB 2022 special round counselling dates announced

CSAB 2022 Counselling: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has announced the counselling dates for CSAB 2022 special round. The CSAB will start the registration process for special round counselling on October 26. Eligible candidates can register for CSAB 2022 special round through the official website – csab.nic.in. Aspirants can apply online CSAB 2022 special round using their JEE Main 2022 application number and password for the .

Recommended: Check your Admission Chances in NITs/IIITs/GFTIs through CSAB Counselling based on your JEE Rank & Category. Check Here!

CSAB will conduct the special round counselling process for providing admission to candidates on vacant seats of National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). The vacant seats will be displayed on the CSAB website after JoSAA counselling. Eligible candidates can register and fill their preferences for college and courses as per the vacant seats.

Also Read|| CSAB 2022: Know What Is NIT+ System; How It Is Different From JoSAA Counselling

CSAB 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

Events

CSAB 2022 dates

Display of vacancies after JoSAA rounds
October 25, 2022

CSAB 2022 special round registration

October 26 to 28, 2022

Participation fee payment and choice filling

October 26 to 29, 2022

CSAB 2022 special round 1 seat allotment result

October 30, 2022

Exercising Willingness in CSAB special round 1

October 30 to November 1, 2022

Last day to respond to the queries November 2, 2022

CSAB special round 2 seat allotment result

November 3, 2022

Reporting at the allotted Institute

November 3 to 5, 2022

Click here for more Education News
CSAB JoSAA
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Uttarakhand NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins Today; Check Schedule
Uttarakhand NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins Today; Check Schedule
Education Ministry, Assam Government To Strengthen Existing Schools Under PM SHRI Scheme
Education Ministry, Assam Government To Strengthen Existing Schools Under PM SHRI Scheme
"Students Should Draw Inspiration From APJ Abdul Kalam," Says Dharmendra Pradhan
MHT CET 5-Year LLB 2022: CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Direct Link
MHT CET 5-Year LLB 2022: CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Direct Link
Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins; Complete Schedule Here
Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins; Complete Schedule Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................