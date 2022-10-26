CSAB 2022 Special Round Counselling Begins For JEE Main Rank Holders

Image credit: shutterstock.com CSAB special round registration begins at csab.nic.in

CSAB 2022 Counselling: The Central Seat Allocation Board has commenced the CSAB 2022 special round registration for JEE Main rank holders. The CSAB special round registration begins on the online portal-- csab.nic.in. The candidates can apply for CSAB 2022 special round registration till October 28. The CSAB 2022 counselling process includes choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, payment of fees, online reporting and physical reporting.

CSAB counselling 2022 will be held in two rounds. The candidates can follow the following steps to apply for CSAB 2022 counselling.

CSAB Counselling 2022: How To Apply At Csab.nic.in