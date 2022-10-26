  • Home
  • Education
  • CSAB 2022 Special Round Counselling Begins For JEE Main Rank Holders

CSAB 2022 Special Round Counselling Begins For JEE Main Rank Holders

CSAB 2022 Counselling: The CSAB special round registration begins on the online portal-- csab.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 26, 2022 9:52 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CSAB 2022 Special Round Counselling From Tomorrow; Know Eligibility Criteria
CSAB 2022: Know What Is NIT+ System; How It Is Different From JoSAA Counselling
NIT+ Admissions 2021: CSAB Releases Counselling Schedule For Special Rounds
CSAB NEUT 2021 Counselling Registration Begins; Details Here
Telangana TSCHE Announces TS EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result
Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List Released At Cetcell.mahacet.org
CSAB 2022 Special Round Counselling Begins For JEE Main Rank Holders
CSAB special round registration begins at csab.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CSAB 2022 Counselling: The Central Seat Allocation Board has commenced the CSAB 2022 special round registration for JEE Main rank holders. The CSAB special round registration begins on the online portal-- csab.nic.in. The candidates can apply for CSAB 2022 special round registration till October 28. The CSAB 2022 counselling process includes choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, payment of fees, online reporting and physical reporting.

CSAB counselling 2022 will be held in two rounds. The candidates can follow the following steps to apply for CSAB 2022 counselling.

CSAB Counselling 2022: How To Apply At Csab.nic.in

  1. Visit the CSAB 2022 official website- csab.nic.in
  2. Click on CSAB 2022 registration link
  3. Use JEE Main 2022 application number and password
  4. Submit the required details
  5. Download and take a print out for further references.
Click here for more Education News
CSAB JEE Main 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Telangana TSCHE Announces TS EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result
Telangana TSCHE Announces TS EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result
Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List Released At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List Released At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Around 59100 Students Secure Admission In Delhi University Colleges In First Round Of Seat Allocation
Around 59100 Students Secure Admission In Delhi University Colleges In First Round Of Seat Allocation
St Stephen's College's All Unreserved Seats Filled In 1st Round: Delhi University Dean Of Admission
St Stephen's College's All Unreserved Seats Filled In 1st Round: Delhi University Dean Of Admission
Delhi University Releases First Cut-Off Lists For Admission To Courses Offered Under NCWEB
Delhi University Releases First Cut-Off Lists For Admission To Courses Offered Under NCWEB
.......................... Advertisement ..........................