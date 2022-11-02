  • Home
The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will declare the special round two allotment result tomorrow, November 3, 2022.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 2, 2022 9:45 pm IST

CSAB 2022: Special Round 2 Allotment Result Tomorrow; Know When, Where To Check
CSAB 2022 Special Round 2 Allotment Result On November 3
New Delhi:

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will declare the special round two allotment result tomorrow, November 3, 2022. The candidates registered for CSAB 2022 counselling can check the special round 2 allotment result on the official website-- csab.nic.in, by 5 pm. To check and download the CSAB special round 2 allotment letter, candidates needs to log in with their JEE Main application number, date of birth and provided security pin.

The candidates who will get selected in the second round of CSAB seat allotment have to report online between November 3 and November 5, 2022. The online reporting process will include payment of the admission fee of the allotted institution, uploading documents and responding to the queries of the Document Verifying Officer. The physical verification of PwD candidates will also be held till November 5 (5 pm). The last date to respond to the queries of the Document Verifying Officer in CSAB round 2 counselling is November 6 (5 pm).

CSAB 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

Events

CSAB 2022 dates

CSAB special round 2 seat allotment result

November 3, 2022

Reporting at the allotted Institute

November 3 to 5, 2022

Last day to respond to the queries November 6, 2022
Physical Reporting at allotted institutes and balance fee payment
November 4 to 9, 2022

CSAB 2022 Special Round 2 Allotment Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit at csab.nic.in, the official website for CSAB 2022 counselling

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'CSAB Special round 2 seat allotment result' link

Step 3: Log in with JEE main application number, password and security pin

Step 4: Verify details mentioned in CSAB 2022 seat allotment result PDF and download it

Step 5: Take a print of the allotment letter for further counselling process.

