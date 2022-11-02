CSAB 2022: Special Round 2 Allotment Result Tomorrow; Know When, Where To Check

CSAB 2022 Special Round 2 Allotment Result On November 3

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will declare the special round two allotment result tomorrow, November 3, 2022. The candidates registered for CSAB 2022 counselling can check the special round 2 allotment result on the official website-- csab.nic.in, by 5 pm. To check and download the CSAB special round 2 allotment letter, candidates needs to log in with their JEE Main application number, date of birth and provided security pin.

Recommended: Check your Admission Chances in NITs/IIITs/GFTIs through CSAB Counselling based on your JEE Rank & Category. Check Here!

The candidates who will get selected in the second round of CSAB seat allotment have to report online between November 3 and November 5, 2022. The online reporting process will include payment of the admission fee of the allotted institution, uploading documents and responding to the queries of the Document Verifying Officer. The physical verification of PwD candidates will also be held till November 5 (5 pm). The last date to respond to the queries of the Document Verifying Officer in CSAB round 2 counselling is November 6 (5 pm).

Also Read|| CSAB 2022: NEUT Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

CSAB 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

Events CSAB 2022 dates CSAB special round 2 seat allotment result November 3, 2022 Reporting at the allotted Institute November 3 to 5, 2022 Last day to respond to the queries November 6, 2022

Physical Reporting at allotted institutes and balance fee payment

November 4 to 9, 2022

CSAB 2022 Special Round 2 Allotment Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit at csab.nic.in, the official website for CSAB 2022 counselling

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'CSAB Special round 2 seat allotment result' link

Step 3: Log in with JEE main application number, password and security pin

Step 4: Verify details mentioned in CSAB 2022 seat allotment result PDF and download it

Step 5: Take a print of the allotment letter for further counselling process.