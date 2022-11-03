  • Home
  • Education
  • CSAB 2022: Special Round 2 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

CSAB 2022: Special Round 2 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

CSAB 2022 Counselling: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has declared the special round two allotment result today, November 3, 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 3, 2022 6:52 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CSAB 2022: Special Round 2 Allotment Result Tomorrow; Know When, Where To Check
CSAB 2022: NEUT Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
CSAB 2022 Special Round Registration Ends Today; Allotment Result On October 30
CSAB 2022 Special Round Counselling Dates Out; Registrations From October 26
CSAB NEUT 2022 Registration Window Open; Apply Till October 12
CSAB 2022: Special Round 2 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
CSAB 2022 Special Round 2 Allotment Result
New Delhi:

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has declared the special round two allotment result today, November 3, 2022. The candidates registered for CSAB 2022 counselling can check the special round 2 allotment result on the official website-- csab.nic.in. Aspirants can check their CSAB special round 2 allotment letter, JEE main application number, password and security pin in order to access the special round allotment result.

Recommended: Check your Admission Chances in NITs/IIITs/GFTIs through CSAB Counselling based on your JEE Rank & Category. Check Here!

The CSAB has allotted seats to JEE Main aspirantson the basis of merit, preferences, and seat availability. Candidates shortlisted in the second round of CSAB seat allotment will have to report online between November 3 and 5, 2022. The PwD candidates can appear for physical verification till November 5 (5 pm). Eligible candidates can select either freeze, slide or float option to submit their acceptance against the allotment result.

Also Read|| CSAB 2022: NEUT Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

CSAB 2022 Special Round 2 Allotment Result: How To Check

  1. Visit the designated official website for CSAB 2022 counselling-- csab.nic.in
  2. Click on 'Seat allocation result of CSAB special round 2' link available on the home page
  3. Enter the JEE main application number, password and security pin
  4. Check the CSAB 2022 seat allotment result PDF and download it
  5. Take a print of the allotment letter for the further counselling process.

Direct Link- CSAB 2022 Special Round 2 Allotment Result

Click here for more Education News
CSAB
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Portal For Selection Of PM SHRI Schools
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Portal For Selection Of PM SHRI Schools
BHU Extends Registration Last Date For Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Internship Till November 9
BHU Extends Registration Last Date For Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Internship Till November 9
IIM Jammu, EGADE Business School Signs Agreement For Academic Cooperation, Faculty Joint Research
IIM Jammu, EGADE Business School Signs Agreement For Academic Cooperation, Faculty Joint Research
IIT Madras Enables Crowdsourcing To Track Waterlogging In Chennai
IIT Madras Enables Crowdsourcing To Track Waterlogging In Chennai
Programme To Encourage Students To Join Professional Courses To Be Designed Soon: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister
Programme To Encourage Students To Join Professional Courses To Be Designed Soon: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................