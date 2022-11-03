CSAB 2022: Special Round 2 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

CSAB 2022 Special Round 2 Allotment Result

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has declared the special round two allotment result today, November 3, 2022. The candidates registered for CSAB 2022 counselling can check the special round 2 allotment result on the official website-- csab.nic.in. Aspirants can check their CSAB special round 2 allotment letter, JEE main application number, password and security pin in order to access the special round allotment result.

The CSAB has allotted seats to JEE Main aspirantson the basis of merit, preferences, and seat availability. Candidates shortlisted in the second round of CSAB seat allotment will have to report online between November 3 and 5, 2022. The PwD candidates can appear for physical verification till November 5 (5 pm). Eligible candidates can select either freeze, slide or float option to submit their acceptance against the allotment result.

CSAB 2022 Special Round 2 Allotment Result: How To Check

Visit the designated official website for CSAB 2022 counselling-- csab.nic.in Click on 'Seat allocation result of CSAB special round 2' link available on the home page Enter the JEE main application number, password and security pin Check the CSAB 2022 seat allotment result PDF and download it Take a print of the allotment letter for the further counselling process.

