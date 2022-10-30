  • Home
CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result Today At Csab.nic.in

CSAB 2022 Counselling: The CSAB 2022 special round one allotment result will be released at 5 PM today at csab.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 30, 2022 8:22 am IST

Check CSAB 2022 special round one allotment result at csab.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CSAB 2022 Counselling: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will announce the special round one allotment result today, October 30. The candidates appeared in the CSAB 2022 counselling can check the special round allotment result on the website- csab.nic.in. The CSAB 2022 special round one allotment result will be released at 5 PM today.

The process of exercising options- float, freeze and slide will commence from 5 PM today, the last date to accept seat and document verification is November 1. The CSAB special round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on November 3. Candidates who withdraw from the round one counselling will not take part in round 2 counselling. ALSO READ | CSAB 2022 Special Round Counselling Begins For JEE Main Rank Holders

CSAB 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result At Csab.nic.in: How To Check

  1. Click on CSAB Special round 1 seat allotment result link at csab.nic.in
  2. Enter the login credentials
  3. CSAB 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen
  4. Download and take a print out for further reference.

CSAB 2022 counselling process is being conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other institutions. CSAB conducts counselling for the NIT+ system while JoSAA conducts counselling for IIT, NIT, IIIT etc.

