CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
CSAB 2022 special round one allotment result is declared and candidates can check through- csab.nic.in.
CSAB 2022 Counselling: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has declared the special round one allotment result. The candidates can check and download the CSAB round 1 special round allotment result through the official website- csab.nic.in. Candidates need to enter their JEE main application number, password and security pin in order to access the special round allotment result.
CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result Direct Link
The freeze, slide, and float process will commence from October 30 to November 1 and the CSAB special round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on the official website on November 3. Candidates need to report to the allotted institutions from November 3 to November 5, 2022.
CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result: Steps To Check Online
- Visit the official website-csab.nic.in
- Then on the homepage, click on CSAB Special round 1 seat allotment result link available.
- Enter the JEE main application number, password and security pin.
- The CSAB 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.
The CSAB 2022 special round 1 registration ended on October 28. The choice filling and physical verification were conducted on October 29, 2022.