CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

CSAB 2022 special round one allotment result is declared and candidates can check through- csab.nic.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 30, 2022 5:15 pm IST

CSAB 2022 special round one allotment result out.

CSAB 2022 Counselling: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has declared the special round one allotment result. The candidates can check and download the CSAB round 1 special round allotment result through the official website- csab.nic.in. Candidates need to enter their JEE main application number, password and security pin in order to access the special round allotment result.

Recommended: Check your Admission Chances in NITs/IIITs/GFTIs through CSAB Counselling based on your JEE Rank & Category. Check Here!

CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result Direct Link

The freeze, slide, and float process will commence from October 30 to November 1 and the CSAB special round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on the official website on November 3. Candidates need to report to the allotted institutions from November 3 to November 5, 2022.

CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result: Steps To Check Online

  1. Visit the official website-csab.nic.in
  2. Then on the homepage, click on CSAB Special round 1 seat allotment result link available.
  3. Enter the JEE main application number, password and security pin.
  4. The CSAB 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

The CSAB 2022 special round 1 registration ended on October 28. The choice filling and physical verification were conducted on October 29, 2022.

