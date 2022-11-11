CSAB Counselling 2022: Round 2 NEUT Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock CSAB NEUT 2022 round 2 seat allotment result out.

CSAB 2022: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has declared the North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories (NEUT) 2022 round 2 seat allotment result. The candidates can check and download the seat allotment result through the official website-- csab.nic.in. To access the CSAB NEUT 2022 seat allotment candidates will need their JEE Main application number, password and security pin. The NEUT round 2 seat allocation result is declared for Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses.

CSAB 2022 NEUT Round 2 Seat Allocation Result For Engineering and Architecture Direct Link

CSAB 2022 NEUT Round 2 Seat Allocation Result For Pharmacy Direct Link

The online reporting for CSAB 2022 NEUT round 2 will be held from November 12 to November 15. Candidates who have been allotted seats for the first time need to make the online payment of the seat acceptance fee of Rs 3,000. Candidates need to download the provisional admission letter and proceed for final admission at the allotted Institute as per schedule.

CSAB NEUT 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check