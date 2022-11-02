CSAB 2022: NEUT Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

CSAB NEUT Seat Allotment Result 2022

Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has declared the NEUT 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, November 2. The candidates registered for CSAB North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories (NEUT) 2022 can check the seat allotment result on the official website-- csab.nic.in. Aspirants can check and download the CSAB NEUT 2022 seat allotment letter by using their JEE Main application number, password and given security pin.

The CSAB has allotted seats under NEUT counselling on the basis of JEE Main merit, preferences, and seat availability. Candidates shortlisted in the NEUT 2022 allotment result can confirm their acceptance by paying the fee online. Aspirants have to pay an amount of Rs 3,000 as seat allotment/acceptance fee (SAF).

CSAB NEUT 2022 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

In order to check the CSAB NEUT 2022 allotment result, candidates are firstly required to visit the official website-- csab.nic.in. Following this click on the designated round 1 seat allocation result link for NEUT 2022 Engineering and Architecture programmes. On the next window, enter the login credentials and submit them. The CSAB NEUT 2022 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates must download and take a print of the allotment letter PDF for verification purposes.

CSAB NEUT 2022 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

CSAB conducts the CSAB North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories' counselling process for JEE Main aspirants seeking admission in the Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses at National Institutes of Technology (NITs).