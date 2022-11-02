  • Home
  • Education
  • CSAB 2022: NEUT Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

CSAB 2022: NEUT Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

CSAB North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories (NEUT) 2022 round 1 seat allotment result declared at csab.nic.in.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 2, 2022 3:05 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
CSAB 2022 Special Round Registration Ends Today; Allotment Result On October 30
CSAB 2022 Special Round Counselling Dates Out; Registrations From October 26
CSAB NEUT 2022 Registration Window Open; Apply Till October 12
CSAB 2022: Special Round Registration From October 24; Details Here
AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Registration Ends Today; Details Here
CSAB 2022: NEUT Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
CSAB NEUT Seat Allotment Result 2022
New Delhi:

Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has declared the NEUT 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, November 2. The candidates registered for CSAB North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories (NEUT) 2022 can check the seat allotment result on the official website-- csab.nic.in. Aspirants can check and download the CSAB NEUT 2022 seat allotment letter by using their JEE Main application number, password and given security pin.

Recommended: Check your Admission Chances in NITs/IIITs/GFTIs through CSAB Counselling based on your JEE Rank & Category. Check Here!

The CSAB has allotted seats under NEUT counselling on the basis of JEE Main merit, preferences, and seat availability. Candidates shortlisted in the NEUT 2022 allotment result can confirm their acceptance by paying the fee online. Aspirants have to pay an amount of Rs 3,000 as seat allotment/acceptance fee (SAF).

CSAB NEUT 2022 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

In order to check the CSAB NEUT 2022 allotment result, candidates are firstly required to visit the official website-- csab.nic.in. Following this click on the designated round 1 seat allocation result link for NEUT 2022 Engineering and Architecture programmes. On the next window, enter the login credentials and submit them. The CSAB NEUT 2022 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates must download and take a print of the allotment letter PDF for verification purposes.

CSAB NEUT 2022 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

CSAB conducts the CSAB North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories' counselling process for JEE Main aspirants seeking admission in the Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses at National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

Click here for more Education News
CSAB
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Psychological Test Must For Admission In Uttarakhand’s Medical College
Psychological Test Must For Admission In Uttarakhand’s Medical College
AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Registration Ends Today; Details Here
AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Registration Ends Today; Details Here
Contract Cheating Explained; Is It Ethical To Ask Your Friend To Do Your Assignment?
Contract Cheating Explained; Is It Ethical To Ask Your Friend To Do Your Assignment?
IIM Indore Summer Placements 2022: Average/ Median Stipend Rises, Highest At Rs 6 Lakh
IIM Indore Summer Placements 2022: Average/ Median Stipend Rises, Highest At Rs 6 Lakh
IIT Madras, Farmers NGO Develops Cost-Effective Agricultural Transportation System To Aid Farmers
IIT Madras, Farmers NGO Develops Cost-Effective Agricultural Transportation System To Aid Farmers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................