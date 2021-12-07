  • Home
  • Education
  • CSAB 2021 Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released: How To Check

CSAB 2021 Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released: How To Check

CSAB 2021: Candidates will be able to access their seat allotment status on the CSAB official website -- csab.nic.in. The last date to register for round 2 counselling is December 9

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 7, 2021 10:38 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JAC Delhi BTech Counselling 2021: Phase 2 Registration Starts At Jacdelhi.nic.in
JEE Main 2022: Best Books For Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics
CSAB 2021 Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today
JEE Main 2022: Important Topics For Physics, Check Here
Last Date To Register For CSAB 2021 Special Round 1 Counselling Today
JEE Main 2022: Practice Previous Year’s Question Papers
CSAB 2021 Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released: How To Check
Check CSAB 2021 seat allotment result at csab.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CSAB 2021: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) special round 2 seat allotment result has been released. As soon as the CSAB special round 1 results are announced, candidates will be able to access their seat allotment status on the CSAB official website -- csab.nic.in. The last date to register for round 2 counselling is December 9.

RecommendedStart your JEE Preparation with AI Based JEE Coaching to Get LIVE Classes, UNLIMITED Mock Test, 24*7 Faculty Support & Much more. Enquire Now

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here  

Students allotted seats in CSAB 2021 special round 2 will have to exercise options including freeze, float, or slide and complete the online self-reporting till December 9.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CSAB 2021 special round 2 seat allotment result 2021: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website- csab.nic.in
  2. Click on 'CSAB special round allotment list 2' link
  3. Key your log-in credentials- application number and password
  4. List will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

CSAB conducts counselling for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other institutions. While JoSAA is responsible for conducting counselling for IIT admission and for the NIT+ system (NIT, IIIT, etc), CSAB conducts counselling only for the NIT+ system.

Click here for more Education News
College admissions CSAB JoSAA JoSAA seat allocaion
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Math, English Papers 2021 Tough, Lok Sabha MP Demands Liberal Evaluation
CBSE Class 12 Math, English Papers 2021 Tough, Lok Sabha MP Demands Liberal Evaluation
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2021: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2021: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here
Government May Consider Any Institute Keen To Take Lead In Setting Up Of Cooperative University: Amit Shah
Government May Consider Any Institute Keen To Take Lead In Setting Up Of Cooperative University: Amit Shah
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key Out
Live | CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key Out
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Resident Doctors' Strike Hits Medical Services In Rajasthan
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Resident Doctors' Strike Hits Medical Services In Rajasthan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................