CSAB 2021 Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released: How To Check

CSAB 2021: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) special round 2 seat allotment result has been released. As soon as the CSAB special round 1 results are announced, candidates will be able to access their seat allotment status on the CSAB official website -- csab.nic.in. The last date to register for round 2 counselling is December 9.

Students allotted seats in CSAB 2021 special round 2 will have to exercise options including freeze, float, or slide and complete the online self-reporting till December 9.

CSAB 2021 special round 2 seat allotment result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website- csab.nic.in Click on 'CSAB special round allotment list 2' link Key your log-in credentials- application number and password List will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

CSAB conducts counselling for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other institutions. While JoSAA is responsible for conducting counselling for IIT admission and for the NIT+ system (NIT, IIIT, etc), CSAB conducts counselling only for the NIT+ system.