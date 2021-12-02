CSAB 2021 Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today

  • Home
CSAB 2021: As soon as the CSAB special round 1 results are announced, candidates will be able to access their seat allotment status on the CSAB official website -- csab.nic.in. Exercising options including float, freeze and slide will also start from 5 pm today.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 2, 2021 9:45 am IST

New Delhi:

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) special round 1 seat allotment result will be declared today, December 2. As soon as the CSAB special round 1 results are announced, candidates will be able to access their seat allotment status on the CSAB official website -- csab.nic.in. Exercising options including float, freeze and slide will also start from 5 pm today.

The last date to register for CSAB special round 1 counselling was November 30, 2021. Students allotted seats in CSAB 2021 special round 1 will have to exercise options including freeze, float, or slide and complete the online self-reporting between December 2 and December 4. The last date to respond to the query for CSAB 2021 special round 1 is December 5.

CSAB conducts counselling for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other institutions. While JoSAA is responsible for conducting counselling for IIT admission and for the NIT+ system (NIT, IIIT, etc), CSAB conducts counselling only for the NIT+ system.

CSAB Special Round 1 Seat Allotment: How To Check Status

  1. Go to csab.nic.in
  2. Click on the designated CSAB Special round 1 seat allotment result link
  3. On the next window, login with the credentials required
  4. Submit and access the CSAB seat allotment status
