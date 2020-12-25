  • Home
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CS Foundation 2020 exams on December 26-27 in computer-based mode.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 25, 2020 3:29 pm IST | Source: Careers360

ICSI CS Foundation 2020 Exams Tomorrow; Know Exam Day Guidelines
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CS Foundation 2020 tests on December 26-27, 2020. As per the CS Foundation December 2020 schedule, the computer-based CS Foundation exams will be held in batches of one hour thirty minutes each for the four papers. The ICSI CS exam is held for the aspirants who want to pursue a career as Company Secretary.

Admit cards for ICSI CS Foundation exams have been released at icsi.edu. To download the ICSI CS 2020 Foundation admit cards, candidates have to use their 17-digit registration numbers.

ICSI CS 2020 Exam Day Guidelines

  • Students have to take along with them a ICSI CS Foundation exam 2020 admit cards

  • Students are advised to reach their ICSI CS 2020 exam centres one hour before teh scheduled time

  • Along with the ICSI CS admit card, students have to carry a valid photo ID card to the ICSI CS exam centres

  • Candidates should bring their own personal hand sanitizer to the ICSI CS 2020 exam centre

  • Candidates are required to take the print out of the “Self-Declaration Form” annexed with Admit Card and submit the signed copy of the “Self Declaration Form” to the Superintendent of the ICSI CS exam centre today.

