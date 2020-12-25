ICSI CS Foundation 2020 Exams Tomorrow; Know Exam Day Guidelines

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CS Foundation 2020 tests on December 26-27, 2020. As per the CS Foundation December 2020 schedule, the computer-based CS Foundation exams will be held in batches of one hour thirty minutes each for the four papers. The ICSI CS exam is held for the aspirants who want to pursue a career as Company Secretary.

Admit cards for ICSI CS Foundation exams have been released at icsi.edu. To download the ICSI CS 2020 Foundation admit cards, candidates have to use their 17-digit registration numbers.

ICSI CS 2020 Exam Day Guidelines